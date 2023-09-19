Northerly winds sweep into North Bay causing poor air quality, planned power outages

Northerly winds sweeping into the North Bay have raised concern for possible fire risk as they contributed to poor air quality and will lead to power disruptions through Thursday morning.

The wind brought smoke from Northern California wildfires into Sonoma County and as far south as the Bay Area beginning Tuesday, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate, Behringer said, as winds could reach up to 30 mph Wednesday along North Bay ridgetops and elevations above 1,000 feet.

Smokey air from Northwest California fires may linger near the surface across the Bay Area for the next few days. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nn6f4dqXQ9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 19, 2023

Despite the forecast winds, the National Weather Service has not issued a red flag warning.

Instead, portions of Napa and Lake counties and higher inland areas in Sonoma County are on “fire weather watch” Wednesday into Thursday.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope told The Press Democrat on Tuesday that if red flag conditions do develop, his department will be ready with an increased response — additional fire engines on the street, additional dispatchers and more duty officers.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. also is preparing in case of increased fire risk, with plans to shut off power to 4,200 customers across eight counties and two tribal communities starting Wednesday.

PG&E officials said advanced warnings have been sent to customers regarding the planned public safety power shutoffs, which will affect seven customers in Napa County and 186 customers in Lake County, among others.

Regional air will remain smoky as wind speeds rise. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory in effect through Wednesday and Sonoma County followed with a health advisory late Tuesday afternoon.

Behringer said poor air quality will continue the next two days.

The air quality district has not issued a Spare the Air alert, however, “hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible,” according to a news release.

The agency suggests people stay indoors, with windows and doors closed, if the smell of smoke is present.

Air conditioning units and car ventilation systems should be set to re-circulate air to prevent outside air from moving in, the agency said.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.