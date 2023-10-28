Northwestern Mutual financial adviser named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Being a husband and father come to mind ﬁrst and foremost. The accomplishment that led to my life now, started with the journey 10 years ago when I started my transition. This truly was the ﬁrst step to me being able to take actual steps toward a life I had only been able to dream of prior.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Obstacles I've come across and overcome include business downturns, growing pains, losing good people, stress of keeping people employed, starting my own business, and learning how to grow it. I know that when I come across an obstacle, I work to overcome it by understanding the problem, learning as much as I can, being transparent about the issue, where I'm lacking expertise, bringing in good people around me to create a wealth of knowledge, and then creating a strategy to overcome.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I have learned that I love to see people grow and reach their best. My goal as a leader is to help make a clear goal, understand the deﬁnition of success in reaching that goal, provide any resources needed, and then to be a support while the person or team works toward the solution.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? I am proud of the business that my team and I are building, where we have great clients and prioritize working with members of the LGBTQ+ community. I am proud that I am an out and proud trans man that helps to serve others on their goal to ﬁnancial literacy and freedom, and that I am someone that people can use as a beacon when they encounter someone in their life who may be starting their own journey.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? I love to be with my family, travel is very important to us, and we also love going to Disneyland. When we're not traveling, game nights and dinners with friends are where we spend our time. I love to play soccer, golf, and tennis — recently I've started to really enjoy wake surﬁng.