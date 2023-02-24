‘Not since 2011’: North Bay wakes up to rare sight of snow at lower elevations, up to 4 inches in Cloverdale

Icy roads are expected to stick around Saturday after a winter storm rolled across the North Coast and North Bay and brought snow, rain, lightning, some hail and high winds Thursday night into Friday morning.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s early Saturday — low enough to create dangerous conditions on roads covered in rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions are expected to be “messy” and area residents are encouraged to stay home Saturday, said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

Cloverdale residents woke up Friday morning to up to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s very noteworthy,” said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

It’s remarkable anytime there’s snow below 1,000 feet of elevation, she added.

Not since 2011 has snow reached below 1,000 feet of elevation in Sonoma County, according to the weather service. Though, McCorkle said, it’s hard to say for sure as her office doesn’t directly measure snow or keep snow records.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1TvuVASLZEU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

At higher elevations, there was anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow, she said.

Cloverdale Unified School District was closed Friday, according to an announcement from the Sonoma County Office of Education, due to hazardous conditions related to the storm.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dsne9N4uKZo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In addition to the snow, Sonoma County received ¾ to 1½ inches of rain, McCorkle said. The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa recorded 1.3 inches of rain by Friday morning.

Conditions slowly improved Friday morning as the storm system moved south.

People in the North Bay can expect some lingering showers throughout Friday with the chilliest temperatures of the week expected Friday night into Saturday morning, McCorkle said. Lows will drop to around 28 degrees in the interior valley.

Reminder: Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through the Friday morning with widespread reports of road closures, down trees and other impacts as a result of this winter storm. Stay safe out there. #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/JDKitljcco — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2023

Leading up to the snowy conditions, about 50 people Wednesday and 61 people Thursday sought respite from the cold at the warming center inside Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center in downtown Santa Rosa.

The nonprofit also transported four people who were outside the warming center to Sam Jones Hall, Catholic Charities’ CEO Jennielynn Holmes said Friday.

The temporary, drop-in site, which opened Wednesday in anticipation of the winter storm, will remain open through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Another 60 to 70 people are expected to stop into the center overnight Friday, Holmes said.

Holmes said she was not aware of any emergencies related to exposure and her team hadn’t come across any exposure incidents during its outreach work this week.

She had not received notice from Santa Rosa that officials planned to extend the activation of the warming center, she said.

“We far exceeded the number of times we activated last year,” Holmes said. “We’ll see over the next couple of days if the weather continues but this has definitely been an unprecedented weather season this winter so we’re continuing to monitor.”

It’s the fifth time this season that Santa Rosa has activated the warming center for a total of 15 nights, including this latest three-night activation, Santa Rosa’s homeless services manager Kelli Kuykendall said.

Meanwhile on the roads, commuters encountered adverse conditions beginning Thursday evening, particularly at higher elevations — like Petrified Forest Road leading into Calistogy, Highway 101 in northern Mendocino County and around Sonoma Mountain.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TYJw0nZgVTM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“We’re still seeing impacts on Twitter of bad road conditions,” McCorkle said Friday morning. “Just be careful driving.”

There were no major highway crashes due to weather overnight Thursday, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said. Highway 128 was closed out of Cloverdale, as well as Ida Clayton Road in Calistoga. St. Helena Road and Petrified Forest Road in Santa Rosa reopened Friday morning.

But as conditions get colder, slushier and icier on some roads Friday, “road cruisers are out there doing everything they can to keep them open,” deRutte said.