Oakville Grocery to close its Healdsburg store after 25 years of business

Oakville Grocery, a staple of downtown Healdsburg’s plaza for more than 25 years, announced this week that it will be saying goodbye to Sonoma County when the store closes later this month.

The original Oakville Grocery & Wine Merchant’s Napa Valley location, operating since 1881 at 7856 Highway 29 in Oakville, will remain in business.

Purchased by vintner Jean-Charles Boisset in 2018, Oakville Grocery is part of the Boisset Collection of wineries and sells an assortment of locally sourced and sustainably produced artisan food and wine.

“It is time to give a new business the opportunity to thrive in that location,” said Patrick Egan, Boisset Collection’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, in an email Friday. Egan did not say what would happen to the Healdsburg store’s employees.

In a Nov. 15 social media post announcing the closure, the Healdsburg store thanked the team, community members, and customers who made Oakville a “cherished part" of the town’s square.

“We hope you all will stop in to say goodbye over these next two weeks and stock up on your Oakville Grocery favorites,” the store said in its Facebook post.

“Oakville Grocery’s Healdsburg property owner has been a long and fervent supporter; they played an essential role in finding a committed local business to take the reins for the next chapter of this iconic location,” Egan said. “A well-respected member of the Healdsburg community has stepped forward with exciting plans that they’ll share soon.”

Oakville Grocery in Healdsburg will be open for business through Nov. 26, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Thanksgiving (Nov. 23). For more information, go to oakvillegrocery.com.