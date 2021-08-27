Officials: COVID-19 cases at Sonoma County senior care homes stabilizing

Sonoma County public health officials Friday said the number of new coronavirus cases at local skilled nursing and residential care homes for the elderly appear to be declining, or at least stabilizing.

In the past two weeks, 53 new cases were identified, including 30 infections among residents and 23 among staff, officials said. New cases have been found at 15 homes. Four outbreaks account for 70% of infections.

In the previous two-week period, there were 65 cases among staff and residents, officials said. There have been two coronavirus-related deaths at senior care homes since the winter surge, when residents and staff began receiving vaccines against the virus.

The two COVID-19 deaths since the winter surge are a stark contrast to the number of fatalities caused by the virus after a similar surge in senior care home infections last summer. A total of 166 senior care residents have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the local vaccination campaign has kept many senior care home residents alive.

“The biggest impact of vaccinations has been in the seniors that are in these congregate settings,” Mase said. “Although we have seen some cases in the residents that are fully vaccinated, we're not seeing anywhere near what we saw during the winter or even last summer.”

There are about 300 residential care homes and 20 skilled nursing centers in Sonoma County. Although the total number of residents fluctuates, senior care advocates say there are about 4,000 beds in residential care homes and more than 1,500 beds in skilled nursing centers.

