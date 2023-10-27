Owner of Napa’s La Cheve Bakery and Brews named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Obtaining my degree in chemistry. I grew up in a low income household and being an undocumented student made it that much more diﬃcult to get any type of support. But I was determined and full of grit.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? What blows my mind to this day is that the hardest thing was not taking my parents out of their 25+ year job to join me on my venture at La Cheve, it was taking them out of their job and then being told that we couldn’t open our business because of COVID-19. My last inspection with the city to be able to open was March 17, 2020. The full shutdown took place March 18. Not only that but my rent was expected to be paid from March and on. Even without us being able to open. I was heartbroken. I cried. And then I began to brainstorm on what to do to keep moving forward. I had to ﬁgure it out. And we did. We sure did.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I have learned that in leadership, those tough conversations that we avoid that need to be done, will aﬀect you. I am a big proponent on leading with kindness, warmth and allowing that energy to radiate. But I am also becoming a leader that will have those tough conversations to ensure the way I lead, stays and isn't aﬀected.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? I am very proud of our scholarship funds we have created at La Cheve. I am aware that I am here today because of my community. They helped me tremendously in becoming who I am today. As soon as we were able to, I ensured that we created scholarship funds called "American Dream" where we support ﬁrst generation, Latina, and/or undocumented college students. It feels amazing to pour out of our labor of love.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? I love food. I'm a big foodie and love to explore new restaurants. I have found a deep appreciation to podcasts and listening to other entrepreneurs. Friends and family I cannot live without.