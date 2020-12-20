Subscribe
Musician Sebastian Saint James records an audio track in his home studio in Petaluma on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by working on video and audio production as well as his own music. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Pandemic upends Sonoma County arts world, scuttling most shows but spurring adaptation

Artists and venues find creative ways to make ends meet, mostly by going online
DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2020, 6:25PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sebastian Saint James, the longtime lead singer for the popular Sonoma County band Highway Poets, hasn’t played a live show since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic first shut down public gatherings.

Saint James has had to adjust, as have many other performers, artists, musicians and local creative types working in entertainment and arts, two of the areas most impaired by the pandemic.

“We’re still a thing,” Saint James said of the band, “but we made our money playing gigs. This feels like a year off, but there’s no point in stressing ourselves out. It’s time to breathe while everybody survives, and we’ll catch up sometime.”

For now, Saint James keeps his family afloat by doing audio and video production work at his Petaluma home, where he lives with his wife and two young children, including a baby girl born in October.

Musician Sebastian Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by utilizing all his skill sets through working on video and audio production as well as his own music, in his home studio in Petaluma. Photo taken on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Musician Sebastian Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by utilizing all his skill sets through working on video and audio production as well as his own music, in his home studio in Petaluma. Photo taken on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

His best client is Heritage Salvage, where owner Michael “Bug” Deakin is known for his lively and colorful social media commercials, which make use of tightly edited videos, voice-over narration and soundtracks.

“In hard times, he keeps me going,” Saint James said.

Musician Sebastian Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by working on video and audio production as well as his own music, in his home studio in Petaluma. Photo taken Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Musician Sebastian Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by working on video and audio production as well as his own music, in his home studio in Petaluma. Photo taken Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Across Sonoma County, with venues closed indefinitely, some perhaps permanently, and events canceled, the arts community has persevered though an unprecedented year by experimenting with various online event formats and small, socially distanced outdoor performances.

Creative people already accustomed to getting by on slim budgets found ways to survive on even less. But the economic losses have still been deep and wide.

“One-third of California’s arts and entertainment sector is out of work,” said Kristin Madsen, director of Creative Sonoma, a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board. The entity is dedicated to supporting the county's arts community.

The state had tallied 260,000 unemployment claims in the arts and entertainment community since March, Madsen said. “And the average income in that sector was $730 a week before the pandemic.” It is even less now.

In Sonoma County, a 2019 study commissioned by Creative Sonoma revealed 160 distinct arts and culture groups in the county, creating 950 local jobs, generating $50 million in revenue annually and attracting 1.37 million audience members to their events and activities.

“We don’t have any numbers on where we stand now countywide. We’re recommissioning the study we did in 2019, but it won’t be complete until probably June 2021,” Madsen said.

Tracking actual closures has been tricky because so many organizations and venues are hanging on to see what happens in the coming months.

“One reason that we can surmise that more arts organizations haven’t announced that they are closing yet is a double-sided coin. So many of our arts groups are under-capitalized and survive based on an over-reliance on volunteer labor, or deeply discounted services already,” Madsen said.

Appearing in “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” are Jenifer Coté (green dress) Jeff Coté (slim tweed jacket) Serena Elize Flores (red dress) Trevor Hoffmann (guy surrounded by Foley SFX equipment) Scottie Woodard (guy at microphone) and Ellen Patterson (piano player). (Eric Chazankin)
Appearing in “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” are Jenifer Coté (green dress) Jeff Coté (slim tweed jacket) Serena Elize Flores (red dress) Trevor Hoffmann (guy surrounded by Foley SFX equipment) Scottie Woodard (guy at microphone) and Ellen Patterson (piano player). (Eric Chazankin)

“So, that may have helped them weather this economic crisis,” she added. “But it begs the question of if it is reasonable to expect our cultural groups to operate at subsistence levels — in good times, much less hard times — for the benefit of our community.”

Temporary closures and online revivals

Josh Windmiller, who manages the Lost Church live music venue in downtown Santa Rosa, in March had to close the club, which had only opened last January.

“We just had a couple of months, which is too bad,” Windmiller said.

Musician Sebastian Saint James records an audio track in his home studio in Petaluma on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by working on video and audio production as well as his own music. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Musician Sebastian Saint James records an audio track in his home studio in Petaluma on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by working on video and audio production as well as his own music. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

He has vowed to reopen, although it’s too early to predict when the convergence of vaccines and public health orders will allow that to happen safely.

“The Lost Church will survive,” he said. “We’ll be OK because we have such a low overhead, but the artists need support through all sorts of auxiliary income. There is a real commercial angst among artists but a positive attitude.”

Windmiller’s other major endeavor, the Railroad Square Music Festival, which he cofounded and still directs, lives and thrives online, supported by an annual grant from Santa Rosa. It has lost two other major revenue streams: alcohol sales and donations from local businesses.

Brian Ortiz, 11, cuts out paper that he decorated for a Christmas ornament during an art class following a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Brian Ortiz, 11, cuts out paper that he decorated for a Christmas ornament during an art class following a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

“We have a fraction of the budget we’d have for the full festival, but it’s enough to create a lot of online content,” Windmiller said. “We’re putting up stuff at railroadsquaremusicfestival.com almost every Sunday, both video and live socially distanced performances. We have a bunch more stuff coming, after we take a break for the month of January.”

Colorful drawings hang in the dining room used as a classroom for distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Colorful drawings hang in the dining room used as a classroom for distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Where education meets the arts

While online offerings have been a main refuge for the arts for the past nine months, some hubs have expanded into new COVID-safe programming to keep the doors open.

On the western side of the county, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and the Sebastopol Unified School District have teamed up for an innovative collaboration that provides needed extra instruction and supervision to at-risk students and, at the same time, helps keep the arts center open.

Xao Rockwell, 6, spins on his wobble chair as Jim Corbett, known as Mr. Music, plays guitar and sings songs with the students during a music class after a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Xao Rockwell, 6, spins on his wobble chair as Jim Corbett, known as Mr. Music, plays guitar and sings songs with the students during a music class after a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Under the program, conceived by Dana Swint, who oversees the arts center’s educational program, two dozen of the district’s students, mostly 7- and 8-year-olds from homes where parents must leave for work on school days, use two rooms at the arts center from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, participating in classes taught remotely by their regular teachers.

The center also has classroom assistants present, and virus protocols are in place, with masks worn and students safely distanced. After school hours, the students stay at the center for on-site art classes.

Pieces of artwork created by students in after-school pottery class at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Pieces of artwork created by students in after-school pottery class at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

“The program focuses on giving these students a social and emotional boost. We used COVID-19 money, mostly federal stimulus funds,” said Linda Irving, Sebastopol Unified School District superintendent and principal of Park Side Elementary.

Those funds expire at the end of the month, pending approval of a new financial relief package by Congress. The program has been a blessing for the arts center, which was in danger of going dark.

“The vast majority of our revenue stream pre-COVID came primarily from events: concerts, exhibits and art classes,” said Una Glass, the arts center’s chief financial officer.

Not only does the school program at the center help keep the facility open, but it serves struggling families, she said. “It makes it viable for parents to be able to work.”

Shows go on, one way or another

Closed since mid-March, aside from a brief reopening for 10 days in July when shelter-in-place orders were temporarily softened, the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, like many venues, has put a new emphasis on online presentations and virtual events.

“We had to cancel major fundraisers,” said Linda Keaton, the museum’s executive director. “An annual gala accounting for one-fifth of our income was canceled, but small arts organizations like ours have been able to move exhibits online and do webcasts.”

And, like many venues, the museum has had enough success on the internet to consider continuing virtual programs even after all public venues are cleared to reopen. For example, the museum’s annual children’s art exhibit usually draws 100 people in person for its opening party but attracted 1,200 online this year.

“Students, parents and children were able to see this exhibit because they could view it any time,” Keaton said. “This has caused us to increase our digital programming, and we’re going to continue that, probably with hybrid online and live events.”

Jim Agius, left, and Tom Gaffey introduce the Phoenix Christmas concert. (Jim Agius)
Jim Agius, left, and Tom Gaffey introduce the Phoenix Christmas concert. (Jim Agius)

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa has moved online in a big way. Formats include a new home activities page on its website, plus online educational programs and virtual exhibits.

“Much of our online programming this year was created out of an urgency to stay connected and relevant during this extraordinary time, but the silver lining is that we’ve tapped into a new way of thinking, working and engaging that we will continue to practice well beyond this pandemic,” said Gina Huntsinger, the museum’s director.

Going online instead of onstage

Live theater companies around the county have continued to put on shows via Zoom, YouTube and other formats. The Sonoma-based Transcendence Theater Company even staged drive-in nights combining screened clips from past shows with live performances by two co-hosts.

The 6th Street Playhouse livestreamed a production of “Turn of the Screw” starring two performers who already live together, sidestepping the problem of bringing a wider cast together.

“The Turn of the Screw,” livestreamed by the 6th Street Playhouse, starred a real-life couple, Andre Amarotico and Gillen Eichenberger, who were sheltering in place. (Eric Chazankin)
“The Turn of the Screw,” livestreamed by the 6th Street Playhouse, starred a real-life couple, Andre Amarotico and Gillen Eichenberger, who were sheltering in place. (Eric Chazankin)

More recently, the playhouse has mounted a livestream radio production of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” recorded on its own stage with plexiglass separating the performers.

“The whole paradigm of theater is changing,” said Jared Sakren, the theater’s artistic director. “More people are into on-demand programming.” Next up is a recorded New Year’s Eve cabaret to be posted on the internet.

But putting shows online doesn’t fully compensate for the loss of live audiences. The playhouse has two theaters, a studio that seats 99 and a main auditorium that can accommodate 184 people.

“Shows prior to COVID averaged anywhere from 1,500 individual tickets to a drama in the smaller theater to 3,600 for a musical in the larger theater. That's the range for an entire run,” Sakren said.

Colorful glazes and brushes sit on a table during a pottery class following a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Colorful glazes and brushes sit on a table during a pottery class following a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in Sebastopol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Ticket sales for the entire run of online production of “Turn of the Screw” totaled 400.

“Clearly our attendance is way down,” said Sakren, observing that live theater traditionally appeals to more mature patrons. “We figure our audience is not as technically savvy as other demographics and that we’re missing some people who are not able to figure how to find us online.”

Consequently, you can expect some changes at 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“We recognize that our website is how is we’re interacting with our audience now, so we’re going to make it easier,” said Anne Clark, managing director at the playhouse.

Dark screens, but light at end of the tunnel

For movie theaters, the pandemic has been particularly frustrating, since viewers still can find films on the streaming services that have staked an even more dominant position in the American entertainment industry during the pandemic.

At the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, proprietor Ky Boyd faces serious financial challenges, even after receiving a federal Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan of $97,400 and a federal emergency loan of $150,000.

Most of the theater’s 30 employees have been laid off, with a handful working a few hours a week. Boyd still has about $20,000 in expenses per month, including rent, utilities and insurance.

“Those don’t go away just because we’re closed,” Boyd said. Last summer, he launched a fundraising campaign on gofundme.com, which has raised $129,191 so far toward a goal of $140,000.

Appearing in “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” are Jenifer and Jeff Coté. (Eric Chazankin
Appearing in “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” are Jenifer and Jeff Coté. (Eric Chazankin

The Rialto has followed the takeout route many restaurants have used with its “Popcorn Pickup” program, offering drive-thru customers a moviegoers treat. The move is mostly to stay connected with their most loyal fans.

“People from farther away don’t want to come to Sebastopol just to buy popcorn, but we have a lot of regulars who come every week,” Boyd said.

Boyd remains hopeful movie theaters will make a comeback, offering a showplace for major productions and blockbuster films once again.

“Movies keep getting released on various streaming services, but movie production is severely limited. At some point, there’s going to be a gap in production,” he said. “If you’re making movies for a streaming service, you’re essentially making movies for TV. The scale is not as grand.”

The bands keep on playing

It’s a sad truth that many who pursue the arts, especially on a local or regional basis, make only a modest living in the best of times. But it’s also true that they’ve learned how to get by on less.

The Phoenix Theater in Petaluma is a nonprofit with only one paid employee, manager Tom Gaffey. The theater survives on local donors who contribute anything from $20 to $1,000 a month.

The Phoenix Theater’s annual Christmas Cover show was performed without an audience this year. (Eric Molyneaux)
The Phoenix Theater’s annual Christmas Cover show was performed without an audience this year. (Eric Molyneaux)

“We’re not raking it in. We’re struggling, but we’re not on the precipice of closing our doors either,” said Jim Agius, a board member at the Phoenix. A co-owner of the Petaluma Market, he volunteers his time to book national acts for the Phoenix.

Still, during the pandemic shutdown, the 2,200-square-foot downtown theater, with a seating capacity of 700, is mostly dark.

“There’s not a ton you can do when you’re a live music venue,” Agius said. “We turned a couple of our traditional events into online livestream shows.”

Next up is a virtual Christmas Eve concert, featuring songs recorded individually by local bands on the Phoenix stage while observing COVID-19 protocols. It will be released at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 on YouTube.

“There’s a very good chance you won’t see a live show at the Phoenix until the year 2022,” Agius predicted as the crisis drags on.

Some optimists foresee a more lively time for all once the virus crisis passes and venues reopen.

Xao Rockwell, 6, rests on the floor as Jim Corbett, known as Mr. Music, plays guitar and sings song with the students during a music class following a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in “People from farther away don’t want to come to Sebastopol
Xao Rockwell, 6, rests on the floor as Jim Corbett, known as Mr. Music, plays guitar and sings song with the students during a music class following a day of distance learning at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts in “People from farther away don’t want to come to Sebastopol

“The music scene in the North Bay has always been a bit scrappy. On the other side of this experience, we’re going to see some of the best shows of our lives,” Windmiller predicted. “I anticipate people and organizations appreciating the artistic experience at a deeper level.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine