Path forward unclear as Social Advocates for Youth takes plea for support to the public

With just days left before its financial woes may force the nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth to shut down, its leaders called on some of those the organization has served in the past to make the case for ensuring it has a future.

During a hastily organized press event Monday at the agency’s Dream Center shelter, which opened with great fanfare in 2016, three once-troubled youth stepped before camera crews and reporters to describe how Social Advocates for Youth, or SAY, provided the bridge they needed to move beyond crisis to success as adults.

“I understand the lowest lows because I experienced a time when (the) future was unknown and survival was day-to-day for a brief time,” former client Jasmine Reilly told those present, as her husband stood by for support, “and I was homeless until I found Social Advocates for Youth through an outreach program.

“They provided me a warm, safe place for me to sleep and to rest — an opportunity to catch my breath and to deal with the insurmountable anxiety that left me with feeling desolation, loneliness and feeling just unwanted.”

She and two other speakers offered personal testimony about SAY to demonstrate a need of which there is little doubt, with youth depression and homelessness both on the rise.

But SAY has yet to fully articulate a path forward through an increasingly challenging landscape of rising costs, donor fatigue and changing government regulations that currently prohibit housing more than 20 young people served through federal contracts in a single congregate setting — a rule that means that SAY can never use the 63-bed Dream Center anywhere close to its capacity.

Monday’s speakers included Jason Lea, assistant superintendent of human resources at the Sonoma County Office of Education, who spoke of finding work through SAY, and well-known social media consultant Kerry Rego, who said the 48 hours she was in shelter as a 16-year-old with an abusive boyfriend and family relationships on the brink “were really critical hours in my life that changed my future.”

The event was an opportunity to help humanize the service SAY has provided for 53 years to thousands of transitional age youth — those 18 to 24 — including those who have aged out of foster care, are living outside or otherwise are in crisis.

It was a “chance to really let the whole community know what it would be like to not have such a vital organization here,” said Susan Fette, the interim chief executive officer who is on loan through a short-term contract with TLC Child & Family Services, where she is CEO.

SAY provides shelter, counseling, mental and behavioral health assistance and other services each year to about 3,000 young people and their families.

It runs Sonoma County’s only staffed 24/7 Youth Crisis Hotline. With the Dream Center, established in part of a former hospital, it operates the only shelter for young people between the Golden Gate and the Oregon border, board president Ted Patchet said.

But after a series of layoffs in recent months, dismissals and departures of top leadership, closure of a 25-bed affordable-housing facility and other urgent maneuvers to try to gain stable financial footing, the organization announced Friday it was on the brink of closure, meaning 67 people will lose their housing, including a pregnant person and three babies.

SAY is now pleading with the public for donations to keep it afloat long enough to restructure and launch what it’s calling SAY 2.0, a downsized organization rebuilt, in part, through the likely sale of the Dream Center building and provision of emergency shelter in smaller units.

Patchet and Fette have said they’re hoping to raise $1 million by early next week to offer breathing room to the organization — “to slow down a little bit” and consider how to proceed.

In an interview Monday, Fette said the challenge now is to find out how the community wants to provide for young people who would otherwise be or still are on the streets, hungry and potentially suffering untreated behavioral and mental health issues.

The organization says the $9.5 million capital campaign for the Dream Center completed in 2014 did not include any endowment for future maintenance and operations. The center was appraised at $12.5 million in 2018.

SAY secured a $1.13 million bridge loan in October but is running out of money, and has been unable to pay down a $400,000 line of credit secured at the height of the COVID pandemic to cope with increased costs.

Fette noted the building campaign for the Dream Center, which now bears the names of many major donors, and said losing SAY would have a detrimental impact on the community. She said the plea now is not just for money but for collective wisdom and action to ensure services remain available to those who need them.

“When we’re looking at this call to action, this gives us an opportunity to see if this community still is at that place of saying, ‘We still want to make sure that this is here. We’re willing, we’re able, we want to partner at the table to figure out how to buy enough time to slow down a little bit, look at does this building make sense, do we want to look at other partners to purchase it. Do we want to rent it back?’ ”

“There’s a lot of decisions that are going to need to be made across the board,” she said, but “I believe our community cares about our youth.”

