2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

“I was born in Boyle Heights in LA and am a citizen and (am the) current vice chair of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria,” Patricia Miraz said. “I moved to Sonoma County at 24, a single mother of three in the thick of the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

She has served the greater Native Community and her tribal citizens for 11 years, the past four as an elected official sitting on her tribal council.

When arriving here, she was divorced and had work experience, but she had yet to earn a high school diploma. With the help of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program made possible through her tribe, she graduated from SRJC with a double major in social and behavioral sciences and political science.

She attended SSU and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sociology, and soon will be graduating from the UC Berkeley School of Public Policy with a master’s in public affairs.

Miraz says there are advantages to being under 40. She realized that her experiences, failures and successes were not in vain, and that the next part of her life will be the best. The worst thing about being younger in business is being perceived as not an asset.

Her greatest accomplishment would be the time she has spent with various communities she has worked with, including her own.

“My challenge has been recognizing the differing pace of government processes compared to the operations of my tribal government, serving as a valuable lesson in patience and underscores the importance of unwavering consistency in advocating for changes that positively impact all citizens of my tribe,” she said.

Her goals for 2024 include continuing to be optimistic even when democracy seems to be so polarizing because there are people out there who do the right thing even when it is not popular, and to also pave the way for future generations of California’s Indigenous people in all areas of business and leadership.

She is active in her community as an Employment Education Coordinator for Tribal child welfare coordination grants, as founder and manager of the education department and has participated on community advisory boards for Transitional Aged Youth and families in poverty.

Best advice: “Always go with your gut and remember your why.”