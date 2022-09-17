Subscribe

Petaluma emerges at forefront of battle over tenant rights amid Sonoma County housing crunch

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2022, 9:01AM
Emergency actions taken by the federal, state and local governments to help renters during the upheaval caused by COVID-19 are coming to a close as the pandemic wanes.

The latest one is a Sonoma County ordinance that prevents eviction for tenants who can prove that they can’t pay the rent because of financial distress triggered by the pandemic. It is set to expire on Sept. 22.

But the issue is not going away amid the perennial challenge of the lack of affordable housing in Sonoma County, which has worsened in recent years as a result of wildfires, job disruptions and migration linked to the pandemic. A report last year by the local nonprofit group Generation Housing found the county is short 38,000 residential units and will need an additional 20,000 by 2030 to meet demand.

The next battlefront is already shaping up on rules over evictions, and the first local campaign is being waged in Petaluma, where a progressive city council just made it harder for landlords to remove some tenants. The council on Monday adopted an ordinance that goes into effect next month and provides additional renter protections beyond those that were part of a 2019 state law.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Margaret DeMatteo, housing policy attorney for Legal Aid of Sonoma County, which pushed for the regulation that is similar to those of 29 other California cities.

Advocates are already looking for other North Bay cities to press the issue as part of renewed activism coming out the pandemic. It also comes as there is another move to impose rent control within California cities. Locally, Santa Rosa had its set of rent control and just-cause eviction rules overturned by a ballot measure in 2017.

Petaluma’s closely watched move

The Petaluma ordinance attempts to curb what critics contend are loopholes of the Ellis Act, the landmark 1985 state law that allows landlords to evict tenants if they want to leave the rental market. Housing advocates argue that landlords abuse the law to drive tenants out and then later place the units back on the market at a higher rent.

The new Petaluma ordinance requires a 120-day notice for Ellis Act evictions and a one-year pause if the tenant is elderly or disabled. It also places additional restrictions on the property after an eviction so landlords cannot put units quickly back at market rates. For example, if a property comes back on the market within two years, the former tenant has the right of first refusal to return to the unit under the original lease terms.

The landlord lobby views the new regulation as having a detrimental effect on the availability of rental housing within the city because many mom-and-pop rental owners view it as too cumbersome, while putting them at a severe disadvantage with an uncooperative tenant. Apartment owners were able to secure a provision that would have Petaluma’s rules sunset on March 1 unless the council extends the provision next year. The ordinance does not apply to units owned by government agencies or those that receive public subsidies.

Property owners contended the rules were unwarranted.

“We have had so few evictions in the last few years, nobody can even put a number on it,” said Kerry Davison, owner of Mahoney Davison Co. Property Management, which manages about 500 residential units around Petaluma and nearby cities. The vast majority of those units are single-family units.

“A couple members of the city council pushed this through in a big rush because some of the COVID restrictions are expiring,” she added.

The reverberations extend beyond just renters and landlords, with effects on the local economy because housing affordability is critical to job growth — especially for those in lower paying jobs of the retail and service industries, said Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University.

Those vulnerable residents may choose to leave Sonoma County and even California without such protections, Eyler said. The average rent in the Petaluma area stands at $2,825, according to the RentCafe apartment search listing. Only 4% of the units were listed from $1,501 to $2,000 a month.

“I’m watching throughout California as these moratoriums and other protections expire. Is that going to lead to another round of out migration?” Eyler said.

Renter and real estate agent testify

On a personal level, the debate is reflected between the divergent views of renter Joseph Alvarez and property manager Clayton Engstrom.

Alvarez spoke Monday night and told of how he was treated by the large property management firm that oversees his Petaluma apartment complex. In December, he said he was hit with a rent increase of 17% for his two-bedroom unit that he shares with his wife and two young children. The hike would have increased his rent by $323 a month.

Alvarez later found out that a 2019 state laws caps annual rent increases for apartments such as his at up to 10% and brought that fact to the management company. The firm responded with an 8.8% hike that brought his new monthly rent to $2,049.

“If it wasn’t for me knowing the law, I would have had to accept those terms,” he said. “I have no choice. Being homeless is not an option.”

Alvarez, 37, said he considers himself lucky because he can make more than $90,000 annually as an electrician as his wife stays home to care for their children. But he noted that others are not in a similar position and are at risk because they cannot afford rent increases and may not have enough upfront money to move into another apartment.

“I’m fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves. I’m speaking for the single mother with two kids. The elderly who live on a fixed income,” he said. “They have nothing.”

Conversely, Engstrom is a real estate agent with decades in the industry and owns or manages 12 single-family rental units in the Petaluma area. He said he prizes good tenants — he noted one who has leased from him for 24 years and he has kept her rent at $1,450 a month, likely about $1,000 below market value.

“I love my tenants,” Engstrom said.

But Engstrom said landlords need flexibility that new regulations don’t provide. He shared a recent case with a tenant who stopped paying rent and became uncooperative during the pandemic after he informed the tenant that he and his sister were going to sell the property. He was forced to sell the house for about $100,000 less compared to nearby homes just to finish the deal with the new owner.

Engstrom added that he can’t take such a risk in the future with a tenant who may turn uncooperative.

“If this ordinance does anything after March 1, if it is extended in any way, I will be raising every one of my tenants’ (rents),” he said. “Even the people I really, really, really enjoy.”

Property managers contend that such complications may be too much for the mom-and-pop landlords who own one or two rental units. They may opt to sell the property and cash out its value rather than deal with the new regulations and any prolonged fight with an uncooperative tenant.

Any resulting churn in the rental market could be significant.

Fifty-one percent of the rentals in Sonoma County are single-family homes, according to Generation Housing. Those units tend to be owned by individual investors as the Pew Research Center has found that 72.5% of single-unit rental properties in the nation are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. The local rate is much higher than the national average, where one third of renters in 2019 lived in a single-family home, according to one survey.

Turnover in the rental market also is primed to affect apartments, landlords say. Already, Davison said her firm lost 81 residential units from January 2020 through last month that were taken off the market, with most of them being sold by the investors.

“A lot of it was because people were taking advantage of high prices and wanted to do something else with their money. Others were getting concerned about all the hassles they dealt with during COVID,” she said.

The debate will pick up more beyond Petaluma, DeMatteo said. “We’re in a housing crisis. This is one of a multifaceted approach to fixing or solving that crisis,” she said.

