Petaluma Health Center executive named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Serving on the California Citizen's Redistricting Commission allowed me to meaningfully ensure that all people — especially historically excluded and marginalized communities — have an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. Latino and other historically excluded groups' voices continue to be underrepresented and unheard in government. In order to measurably and lastingly widen the circle of opportunity for more people, it is imperative that historically excluded communities be allowed a voice and seat at the table where decisions are made.

I am so proud that through fair and transparent redistricting via the California Citizen's Redistricting Commission, California's State and Federal legislators better reﬂect the rich diversity of our incredible state. The old adage says representation matters, but I encourage us to now think of it in a new manner: Representatives matter.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Approximately 85% of Petaluma Health Center's more than 560 employees live and work in the communities we serve. These communities were some of the hardest hit during the pandemic, with a very disproportionate impact on Latinos and people of color.

Petaluma Health Center employees and their families have directly experienced the health and economic devastations of the virus; as well as conditions that predated the pandemic. Research has found that higher wages are correlated with improved health outcomes. Therefore, Petaluma Health Center is deeply committed to providing all our employees with a living wage that can contribute to reducing health disparities.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? Over the years in clinic executive leadership, I’ve learned to embrace employee, patient, and community input. Diverse and inclusive input helps to improve employee engagement and patient care.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? I am most proud of the work our amazing team of health care professionals has been able to do over the last 10 years to expand access to medical, dental, mental and behavioral health care for underserved communities.