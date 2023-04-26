Petaluma’s Della Fattoria among the best places to get bread in the US, according to Mashed

A bakery in Petaluma was recently listed as one of the best places to get bread in the United States, according to food website Mashed.

Della Fattoria was named in a feature on “Where To Get The Absolute Best Bread In The US.”

Sixteen bakeries were included in the story.

There was no defined criteria for making the list, but the quality of ingredients and authenticity of each bakery’s bread making process were commonly referenced.

Della Fattoria made the list because of its unique high quality ingredients and range of lunch and dinner options. The bakery’s proximity to Sonoma’s wineries, and the wine on its menu, were also referenced.

“Della Fattoria is family-owned and prides itself on using all-organic flours and handmade starter. Even the oven is unique, burning only eucalyptus wood to keep it at a steady 450 degrees 24 hours a day,“ Mashed said.

Other California bakeries chosen were Acme Bread in Berkeley, Tartine Bakery & Cafe in San Francisco and Milo & Olive in Los Angeles.

New York, Miami and Massachusetts were the only other states making the list multiple times.

Mashed is a food review, recipe and blog website that frequently posts stories listing notable restaurants and meals.

For the full list, go to pdne.ws/3V57fb8.