2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Pete Crudo supervises the engineering department at Carlile Macy, an innovative multidisciplinary design firm specializing in civil engineering, urban planning, land surveying and landscape architecture. In addition to traditional civil engineering functions, such as site design, he also manages information technology.

“This is a new role for me. I’m getting used to it following my 16 years with the company — I still make coffee in the morning,”

Growing up in Ukiah, Crudo’s dad was a contractor and his mother an office manager. “Both were very hard workers who set the standard I try to live by. I’m married to an amazing woman, with an incredible capacity to love, who has helped me grow as a person in every way,” he said.

“As for the best thing about being under 40, I guess it’s knowing I (hopefully) have a lot of time left to continue doing what I love at work, and when not working, to enjoy hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with family,” he said. “The worst thing is being relatively inexperienced when it comes to client relationships compared to more seasoned principals.”

The projects he is most proud of include the Courthouse Square reunification and the Coffey Park rebuild after the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. Crudo said these are two great examples of the purpose of civil engineering, which is to create infrastructure to improve civilization.

“Being part of the teams that delivered such benefits to the community is very satisfying. Other projects I really enjoyed involved the many high school fields throughout the county our firm designed,” he said.

He admitted his greatest professional challenge involved navigating projects through the various approval agencies.

When it comes to setting goals for 2024, he said “It’s a bit cliché, but my goal within our company is to continue to learn and grow as a leader and help steer it in a successful direction.”

Crudo is president of the North Coast chapter of ACEC (the American Council of Engineering Companies). “Through this organization I have been involved with providing scholarships for students in civil and survey tech programs at Santa Rosa Junior College as well as attending several school career fairs.”

Best advice from his father: “There’s always work that needs to be done. If you don’t think so, get a broom!”