PG&E cancels planned safety shut-offs in portions of Sonoma, nine other counties

Pacific Gas & Electric canceled its planned safety shut-offs in portions of Sonoma and nine other counties Thursday morning due to improving weather conditions, according to a news release.

The shut-offs, which would have impacted about 5,500 customers in ten counties — Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Solano, Tehama and Yolo — were due to an expected dry offshore wind event combined with severe drought conditions and extremely dry vegetation.

The customers have all been notified about the cancellation.

It would have been the second round of scheduled outages this week.

PG&E warned customers that they could still see unexpected power outages for other reasons, including debris or wildlife coming into contact with power lines.

Information and resources on planned shut-offs can be found at pge.com/psps.

