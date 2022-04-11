PG&E, Sonoma County prosecutors reach deal to settle Kincade fire criminal charges

Sonoma County prosecutors reached a deal to settle their criminal case against Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for $20.5 million over the company’s role in starting the 2019 Kincade fire.

The deal also requires the company to comply with an array of wildfire safety measures.

Also Monday, the company announced it would pay $34.5 million over its role in sparking last summer’s Dixie fire. Doing so will allow the utility to avoid criminal charges in that fire, according to PG&E. The Dixie was the largest single wildfire in California’s recorded history.

The Kincade settlement was submitted to Sonoma County Superior Court criminal Judge Mark Urioste on Friday, and the terms were approved by civil court Judge Pat Broderick. Urioste dismissed the criminal case and PG&E did not plead guilty to any crimes for its role in starting the Kincade fire, the largest in Sonoma County history.

The company has already paid $31 million in damages to Sonoma County and the cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg; and $125 million to the state over the Kincade fire, which was sparked by a piece of faulty equipment and burned more than 77,000 acres.

Nearly two-and-a-half years after the blaze many victims in Sonoma County haven’t seen a dime in damages from the company. The settlement announced Monday did not include any funds for those who lost homes, ranch buildings and other properties and PG&E did not admit guilt to any crimes as a result of the fire. A civil case for many victims is currently set for November in federal court in San Francisco.

In public filings, PG&E has disclosed estimated liabilities as high as $800 million from the fire.

“We respect the leadership of the local DAs, welcome the new level of transparency and accountability afforded by these agreements, and look forward to working together for the benefit of the communities we collectively serve,” PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said in a statement issued Monday.

According to a news release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, a variety of groups will receive money, under the settlement.

They include:

Fire Safe Sonoma, which implements the the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) to mitigate threat of wildfires, will receive $1 million.

Conservation Corps North Bay, which provides services to young adults job-training in industries such as vegetation management, will also receive $1 million.

Nuestra Communidad, an organization that promotes disaster preparedness for underserved communities, including elderly and monolingual Spanish speakers, will receive $500,000.

Several other non-profits including the Council on Aging, Interfaith Shelter Network, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, and Jameson Humane, an organization supporting large and small animal rescue preparation, each will receive $500,000.

Local health clinics, including Petaluma Health Center, Jewish Community Free Clinic, Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, West County Health Centers, Alexander Valley Health Care will each receive $300,000.

In addition the company will fund two programs at Santa Rosa Junior College. The college will receive $5 million to expand the Fire Technology Program and $1 million to support the SRJC’s Vegetation Management Training Program. This funding will allow the SRJC to develop and introduce a new program that provides vocational training for positions in the public and private sector, including with utility companies.

PG&E will also be required to fill at least 80 full-time positions within their Sonoma County operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.