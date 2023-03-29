PG&E to host wildfire prevention webinar for Napa and Marin county customers

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will host a wildfire prevention webinar Thursday for Napa and Marin county customers.

Topics covered in the virtual event will include updates on the company’s wildfire prevention work and local safety resources for customers, the utility said in a Wednesday news release.

PG&E’s Regional Vice President Ron Richardson will be in attendance, along with the company’s local leadership team.

After a presentation from PG&E experts there will be time for participants to ask questions, the company said.

The hourlong webinar will start at 5:30 p.m. It is available at bit.ly/3kyKK0e, by phone at 888-790-1836 or through PG&E’s website at pge.com/webinars.

Sign language interpretation and multi-language closed captioning will be provided.

PG&E’s next wildfire prevention webinar is set for April 15 and will cover Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties. For a schedule of upcoming events, go to bit.ly/2K5LF3a.

For more information about PG&E’s emergency preparedness resources, go to bit.ly/3nsO9Ps.