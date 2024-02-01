Phone lines down for Sonoma County Child Support Services amid wider cybersecurity breach

The phone lines reaching Sonoma County’s Child Support Services agency were down Wednesday amid what officials said was a wider cybersecurity breach affecting a state vendor.

The affected lines include the automated 866-901-3212 line.

The county referred clients seeking help during the outage to the state’s online Customer Connect portal, but a check by The Press Democrat indicated that service was unresponsive Wednesday evening.

Sonoma County spokesman Matt Brown said clients can also visit any local child support agency for assistance. Department of Child Support Services addresses are:

● 3725 Westwind Blvd.

Suite 200

Santa Rosa

Open Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

● 5350 Old Redwood Highway

North Suite 100

Petaluma

Open Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

● 19080 Lomita Ave.

Sonoma

Open Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● 2227 Capricorn Way

Ste 100

Santa Rosa

Open Monday — Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The cybersecurity breach was limited to a state call center for the California Department of Child Support Services. Its phone service was offline due to what Brown described as an “incident” affecting a vendor that supports the phone lines.

Enrollment and customer self-service systems were unaffected, according to the county. There was no indication any personal information was compromised, Brown said.

No estimated time was given for restoration of phone service.