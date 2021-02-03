Poll: Newsom approval plummeting; a third of voters support recall amid COVID-19 criticism

Gov. Gavin Newsom's job approval rating among California voters has plummeted, driven largely by dissatisfaction over the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and adding fuel to a Republican-led recall campaign, according to a new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

More than a third of the state's registered voters said they would vote to oust Newsom from office if the recall qualifies for the ballot, though 45% said they would oppose such a move, the survey found.

The decline in Newsom's standing could endanger his policy agenda as he guides the state through the pandemic and as even his political allies begin to question the actions he has taken. It also provides a sobering sign for the 53-year-old Democrat that his once bright political future, for years the subject of whispers about a potential White House run, has lost some of its shine.

California voters were almost evenly split when asked whether Newsom has done a good or bad job as governor, a precipitous drop from September when two-thirds of those polled gave him high marks.

The poll also found that just 31% of those surveyed thought that Newsom and other state government leaders have done an excellent or good job handing the pandemic, while 23% said they have done a fair job and 43% called it a poor job.

"People are reevaluating how well Newsom is doing handling the pandemic," said Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll. "Once your job performance rating starts to decline, it's more difficult to put it back in the right direction. You kind of accumulate negatives over time."

Less than half of California voters — 46% — approved of Newsom's job performance, a dramatic slide for a governor who was elected with a historic margin of victory in 2018 over Republican challenger John Cox and defeated a slate of Democratic challengers in that year's primary.

Just four months ago, Newsom had a 60% approval rating — among the highest of any California governor in the past 50 years at the same point in their first term.

"Now he's falling back to Earth," DiCamillo said.

Newsom and other governors around the country have been struggling to juggle protecting public health with mitigating the detrimental consequences their actions to slow the spread of coronavirus have on businesses and the livelihoods of their constituents.

The governor's orders have shuttered or limited services at restaurants, nonessential retail stores and other types of businesses for long periods over the last 11 months. Each announcement by Newsom has been met with pushback from those who believe his restrictions went too far and others who complain he didn't go far enough.

His public image took a hit in November when he attended a lobbyist's birthday party at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley after pleading with Californians to stay home and avoid similar multifamily gatherings. Less than a month later, he announced new regional stay-at-home orders that shut down outdoor dining across much of the state, but allowed limited in-person shopping to continue at retail stores during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, the state's unemployment agency has been besieged by scandal and mismanagement, with millions of jobless Californians awaiting payments and at least $11.4 billion in unemployment benefits paid to fraudulent claims during the pandemic.

The Newsom administration's troubles come as Californians are chafing at nearly a year of COVID-19 restrictions and closures to stem the spread of the deadly virus, devastating businesses large and small, putting many out of work and forcing schoolchildren into distance learning programs.

After months of expressing his desire to reopen schools, the governor introduced a plan at the end of the year to get children back on campus. But school boards, districts, administrators and teachers criticized the proposal and shed doubt on Newsom's claim that his plans would allow for in-person learning beginning in February.

The governor's plan to distribute vaccines across a state of nearly 40 million people has also faced obstacles.

California's vaccine plan initially prioritized healthcare workers, teachers, first responders and food and agriculture workers for inoculation, as well as those 65 and older. But just weeks into the plan's rollout, the Newsom administration changed course, eliminating priority access for other essential workers and adopting an age-based system for residents younger than 65, according to details released so far.

The poll found that California voters were almost evenly split over whether the state's stay-at-home orders and guidelines for businesses slowed the spread of the coronavirus, with 49% saying they had little if any impact and 47% saying that the restrictions had a major or at least some impact.