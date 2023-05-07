Pool Mart property in Sonoma purchased by KS Mattson

KS Mattson Partners LP, the business entity of Sonoma Valley real estate mogul Ken Mattson, purchased the property that contains the pool supply store, Pool Mart, adding to its list of prominent Sonoma Valley sites.

KS Mattson is operated by Ken Mattson and Tim LeFever, whose collective companies own at least 116 Sonoma Valley properties including Cornerstone Sonoma, The Depot Hotel and General’s Daughter.

KS Mattson purchased the pool store’s location at 16721 Highway 12 on Nov. 3, for $1.3 million, according to property records from the Sonoma County Assessor’s Office. The property was assessed earlier in 2022 with a recorded value of $244,425 for the land and structures.

The owner of Pool Mart did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Index-Tribune. The 1.4-acre lot also includes a single-family home complete with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, according to county records.

The pool service business was established in the 1950s by Otto and Theresa Burgmeier.

Today, their daughter Lillian Brunton owns the shop with her husband, Ray.

The couple also operates cake decorating business Cake Corner on site, with half the commercial space dedicated to pool supplies and half to confectionery.

