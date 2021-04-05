Popular Bay Area hostel, HI Marin Headlands, is now permanently closed

HI Marin Headlands Hostel, a popular low-cost lodging option tucked into the wooded hills of Sausalito, is permanently closed, per the hostel's outgoing voicemail message.

"Thank you for calling HI Marin Headlands Hostel. As of April 1, we are permanently closed and unable to accept future reservations," the recorded message states. "If you have any questions before May 31, please leave your name, number and reason for calling."

The rustic hostel sits within the limits of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, roughly four miles east of Golden Gate Bridge. With cheap rooms and easy access to hiking trails as well as Rodeo Beach and Black Sands Beach, the two-building complex has been a popular destination for both visiting tourists and city folk seeking a quick nature getaway. It has a four-star rating on TripAdvisor and 116 reviews, many of which rated their stay as "excellent."

According to its website, HI Marin Headlands recently transitioned away from its traditional multiple beds-per-room hostel concept in fall 2020 and instead has been offering entire rooms as units for private groups and families — presumably to accommodate social distancing protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

HI Marin Headlands staff has yet to respond to SFGate's request for comment.