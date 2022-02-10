Preliminary hearing in PG&E Kincade fire case to resume Feb. 22

The second day of a preliminary hearing into whether Pacific Gas and Electric Co. bears criminal responsibility in the 2019 Kincade fire, continued to focus on a utility tower left energized on an exposed ridge in the Mayacamas Mountains.

Both sides concluded their questioning of Gary Uboldi, a former Cal Fire investigator who was among the first on the scene after the fire started on Oct. 23, 2019.

Uboldi testified that it was clear from the very beginning that the tower had sparked the blaze. He also testified the conditions were similar to the causes of 2016 blaze, the Sawmill fire, in the same area, which he also investigated.

Cables attached to the tower were “rocking back and forth like a pendulum” in the high winds the night of the fire’s start, he said.

During cross examination, PG&E attorney, Jonathan Kravis identified a series of inspections of the transmission line, including one in February and one in May 2019, before the Kincade fire, in which utility employees had found the equipment in good condition. He argued the 2016 Sawmill fire, which began from a cable that came off the side of a wooden electrical pole, not a tower, had few similarities with the Kincade fire.

The preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Urioste will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to bring 30 criminal counts including eight felonies against the utility to trial.

Urioste scheduled 15 days for the hearing. The proceeding is scheduled to resume again Feb. 22.

Other testimony Wednesday focused on the tower’s history.

Career Pacific Gas and Electric Co. employee Joseph Hemstock, now retired, testified that the tower had problems decades before a cable dangling off its frame sparked the fire.

In the 1990s, clouds of vapor would waft from the geothermal power plant next door and drift over the electrical tower. The presence of iron solutions used in the geothermal process caused electricity to arc on the tower, leading to several concerned phone calls over three years from operators of the plant, which at the time was owned by PG&E, Hemstock said.

“It was a constant source of entertainment,” Hemstock testified in a Sonoma County courtroom Wednesday.

Hemstock recalled reports that the tower was “lit up like a Christmas tree,” he said. Hemstock would send an employee to watch the tower, and if conditions got too extreme, they would have the line de-energized, he said.

The iron and other contaminants in the vapor would have hastened the deterioration of the metal in the tower, Hemstock said. He returned to the tower in 2006, after PG&E had sold the geothermal plant to power company CalPine. That company asked PG&E to remove certain cables because they had stopped using the plant.

Hemstock testified that he considered the tower “mothballed” and said PG&E might’ve moved to use it again some day. PG&E attorneys are arguing they had not abandoned the tower, which was on a section of transmission line that investigators say \served no purpose but was left energized for 13 years. When the Kincade fire began, PG&E had shut off electricity to other lines, but not to the line that included the unused tower, according to investigations by both Cal Fire and the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates the utility.

CPUC investigators also ruled the utility should have dismantled the tower years ago because it had no useful purpose.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office charged PG&E with eight felony counts and 22 misdemeanor counts stemming from injuries and air quality damage from the fire.

Among the charges is a novel attempt to prosecute the utility for environmental crimes by holding it accountable for the emission of ash, smoke and particulate matter.

Prosecutors have held up firefighters, adults and an unnamed minor as victims who suffered great bodily injury.

In a brief filed Feb. 4, prosecutors announced they would present evidence of five victims who suffered respiratory and cardiac impacts from the wildfire smoke. Four victims were hospitalized and one died within months of the fire, the brief states.

