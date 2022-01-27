Subscribe

Production line workers for Amy’s Kitchen protest at drive-thru in Rohnert Park

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2022, 4:58PM
About 30 people rallied outside Amy’s Drive Thru in Rohnert Park Wednesday morning over claims of inhumane work conditions at Amy's Kitchen factories.

Current and former employees and their families, local union organizers and activists called for action from company's CEO Andy Berliner.

Berliner addressed concerns last week, stating that the company is safe to work for, citing company history and a larger set of employee experiences.

