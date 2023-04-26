Proposed changes to Santa Rosa’s vacation rental rules get first look at Thursday planning meeting

Community members can comment on the rules in person and virtually.

The Santa Rosa Planning Commission is holding a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. April 27 to discuss proposed changes to the city’s short-term rental ordinance.

Santa Rosa is considering changes to its short-term rental ordinance that would limit what type of housing can be converted into rentals and how many rentals an operator can have.

Operators could also see increased fines for violating the rules among other minor changes.

The update is aimed at limiting the impacts of vacation rentals on residential areas and further restricting rentals where the property owner doesn’t live in the home, known as non-hosted rentals, which have drawn fierce neighborhood opposition in parts of the city.

Residents and rental operators will get a first look at the proposal during the Planning Commission meeting on April 21.

The City Council is expected to consider the updates in June.

There are 225 rentals that have received a permit to operate in the city, nearly 75% of which are non-hosted rentals, and about four dozen applications were under review as of mid-April, according to city figures.

Santa Rosa officials in October 2021 approved a framework for short-term rentals to operate in the city that sought to reduce fire safety risks, preserve housing stock and protect residential characteristics of neighborhoods. The rules govern capacity and noise limits, parking requirements, bans rentals from being used for events and sets fire safety requirements.

The rules were updated last August to limit the number of rentals where the property owner doesn’t live at the home to 198.

Residents and neighbors of rental properties have called for stricter regulations, including banning non-hosted rentals in residential areas, but those in the industry have opposed the measures arguing it puts a strain on their business and doesn’t address bad actors.

City planning officials have defended the current rules and said while some parts of the regulations need to be tweaked to address nuisance issues and give it more teeth, the rules are working. The city has also upped its enforcement efforts.

Thursday’s discussion comes as the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Monday approved a business licensing program to establish rental operating standards and as Windsor officials continue to debate their own rules.

Operational changes

Planning officials recommend limiting the number of rentals per owner to one hosted and one non-hosted rental within city limits.

This could cut down on investor-owned properties being turned into rentals and would allow more people to participate in the program, according to the staff report prepared ahead of the discussion.

Officials also recommend prohibiting operators from converting income-restricted housing, student housing or dorms, senior housing, and transitional or temporary housing into vacation rentals to preserve low-income housing and housing for vulnerable populations.

Rentals are already prohibited in mobile home parks.

New policies would outlaw rentals in all accessory dwelling units ― currently they’re banned in units built after 2018 ― but operators with an existing permit can apply to renew their permit with some restrictions.

Smaller changes include adding policies related to outdoor lighting, trash and recycling and water conservation and other safety policies, such as prohibiting bonfires.

More enforcement help

The proposed changes also seek to beef up enforcement actions.

Planning officials recommend clarifying that the regulations apply to rental owners, agents, renters and guests and increasing the fines associated with violations.

Facing increased pressure from neighbors concerned about rentals, the city created a 24/7 hotline dedicated to short-term rental complaints and assigned a code enforcement officer to investigate complaints.

The city has received 281 complaints as of April 13 and issued 119 administrative citations totaling $85,000 in fines.

The new rules are expected to aid in efforts to crack down on bad actors.

Current penalties range from $500 for a first offense to $2,000 for a third offense but could jump to $1,500 for a first offense and to $5,000 for the third or more violation in a year under the proposal.

Operators could lose their permit following a third offense. Anyone whose permit is revoked won’t be allowed to reapply for at least one year and operator that were grandfathered in under previous rules would be subject to all new regulations, including the 1,000-foot separation for non-hosted rentals.

The new rules also clarify that permits are valid for one year and must be renewed annually and lowers the bar for why a permit can be denied. Permits can be denied for failing to pay lodging taxes, accruing multiple violations in one year, having unpaid code enforcement penalties or other city fees and for not meeting certain new regulations if the operator fails to renew the permit before it expires.

