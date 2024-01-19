Proposed downtown Petaluma hotel to undergo additional environmental review

In response to public criticism over a proposed downtown luxury hotel, the developer behind the project has agreed to undergo a more stringent environmental impact review of its effect on “historical resources” and “downtown aesthetics,“ according to a Petaluma city official.

The project, dubbed Appellation Petaluma, is a 93-room, 6-story hotel by EKN Developers proposed for an empty lot at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street.

“After listening to community feedback, EKN has agreed to proceed with an Environmental Impact Report (EIR), both for their proposed hotel and a Downtown Housing & Economic Opportunity Overlay,” the city stated Wednesday on social media.

While some members of the City Council have touted the project’s financial impacts, amounting to upwards of $14 million in tax revenue in its first five years, it also drew strong opposition when it was discussed at a City Council meeting and a joint Planning Commission and Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee meeting late last year. Opponents say it does not match the area’s historic aesthetic, the project has been rushed, and they questioned the affordability and traffic impacts.

The new EIR will address concerns over limited resources and the downtown aesthetic, said Brian Oh, community development director for the city.

As the city oversees the environmental review process, a number of public input opportunities will be provided, he said, adding that the first public hearing is expected for “sometime in February.”

The city has already posted requests for proposals to find a consultant, which will be paid for by the developer, Oh said.

“We expect to receive a proposal by the end of the month,” he said.

Hand in hand with the hotel project, developers are also behind a proposed Downtown Housing & Economic Opportunity Overlay, which would create an overlay district to allow various building modifications and increase building height beyond what existing zoning regulations allow. Some viewed this as a loophole for considering zoning changes in the 2045 General Plan update currently underway.

Although council members were set to vote on the proposed overlay last month, the applicant decided to postpone that vote. A new date has not yet been determined.

Though the development team felt that all issues were “more than adequately addressed, we found it prudent to put additional suspender belts on,” said Ebbie Nakhjavani, CEO and president of EKN Development. “We believe this is a great project with incredible benefits to the community at large including local businesses, and the additional effort regrettably will further delay delivering on those benefits for everyone.”

The project already underwent an initial environmental impact study, as required under the California Environmental Quality Act. Findings from that study can produce one of three outcomes: 1) the project won’t present significant impacts, which results in a negative declaration 2) changes are necessary to mitigate possible environmental impacts, or a mitigated negative declaration, or 3) an additional report – an EIR – is required.

Currently, the developers have a mitigated negative declaration on file with the city, which was submitted in October. The project planner found that although the proposed project could have a “significant effect on the environment,” revisions made by or agreed upon by the developer will not lead to such impacts.

The EIR will result in additional analysis “to confirm the determination we made, which is the mitigated negative declaration,” said Oh.

Those interested in receiving regular project updates can sign up for them at cityofpetaluma.org/ekn-appellation.

