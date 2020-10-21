Proposition 21: Does expanding rent control make sense in a COVID-19 recession?

The last time California voters weighed a ballot measure that would have enabled the sharp expansion of rent control, the economy was growing, rent was rising and many tenants were struggling.

Now, after rejecting that measure in 2018, voters are deciding on a similar initiative, Proposition 21.

This time the backdrop is different: Rent is falling in big cities, but millions of people are out of work. Tenants worry they'll lose their homes; mom-and-pop landlords fret they'll face foreclosure.

Both supporters and opponents of Proposition 21 cite the new COVID-19 reality as they push for the passage or rejection of the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Here's what you should know.

What is happening in the rental market?

Rent is on the decline in many of California's metro areas.

According to rental website Apartment List, the largest drops are in ultra-pricey San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

In Los Angeles County, rent for a vacant apartment fell 5.8% on average in September from a year earlier, even without factoring in concessions such as a month without a rent payment. In Orange County, rent slipped 1%.

Demand for more affordable suburban locations is rising, though. Rent rose 5% in Riverside County and 2.3% in Sacramento.

Landlords say they are lowering rents because they need to lure tenants as vacancies rise.

Richard Green, director of the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate, said some tenants are leaving because they've lost their jobs. Others are still employed but don't want to live in an expensive apartment when the perks of city living are shut down or operating at reduced capacity.

Tenants who aren't moving find landlords less likely to raise rent, data from real estate firm RealPage indicate. Average rent for renewals dropped 7.2% in San Francisco in July and was down 0.3% in Los Angeles County.

Within markets, there are disparities.

In San Francisco and San Jose, double-digit declines were seen in the fanciest buildings, as well at the lower end.

But in L.A., RealPage data show average asking rent in so-called Class C properties, usually older buildings without all the bells and whistles, while no longer rising by 3% to 4% as it was last year, was still up 0.2% in September - and that's including concessions such as a month free of rent payments.

How would Proposition 21 work?

Proposition 21 would let cities regulate rent on properties they currently cannot.

A statewide rent cap law that took effect this year limits annual rent increases to 5% plus inflation for apartment buildings more than 15 years old as well as single-family homes that are that old and owned by corporations or other institutional investors.

Local governments may impose stricter limits, but because of a 1995 state law known as the Costa-Hawkins Act, they generally can do so only on apartments built on or before a specific date: Feb 1, 1995.

In some cities, the date is earlier. In Los Angeles, the cut off is Oct. 1, 1978, and annual increases in those buildings are usually limited to 3%.

Costa-Hawkins gives landlords the right to set the initial rent when a new tenant moves in, with any annual caps then applying to that tenant. Local governments can't regulate rent for single-family homes and condominiums.

Under Proposition 21, cities could put stricter caps on buildings more than 15 years old, including single-family homes and condos. A person who owns one or two single-family homes or condos, however, would be exempt.

Landlords could also face restrictions on increases for vacant units, something cities including West Hollywood and Santa Monica imposed until Costa-Hawkins outlawed the practice.

Under Proposition 21, local governments could limit the amount a landlord can raise the rent after a vacancy, as long as they allow at least a 15% increase from the previous tenant's rent spread over a three-year period.

Cities can also choose to do what today is their only option: allow unlimited increases on vacant units.

As with current rent control laws, landlords under Proposition 21 must have the right to receive a "fair rate of return," so it would be difficult for cities to force further rent cuts, said Fredric Woocher, the attorney for the Yes on 21 campaign.

What do supporters say?

Rene Moya, director for the Yes on 21 campaign, said expanding tougher caps is needed now more than ever. Yes, average rents have declined in some places, but the declines are uneven and don't mean housing is suddenly affordable, he said.

The California unemployment rate stood at 11.4% in August and before the coronavirus crisis, more than half of California renters paid at least 30% of their income on rent, according to Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies. That's the typical threshold above which rent is deemed unaffordable and those most likely to cross it were Black and Latino households - who are now more likely to have lost income because of the pandemic.