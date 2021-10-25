Rain brings relief to North Bay reservoirs, but drought continues

Record-breaking rainfall from the weekend’s atmospheric river was a boon to parched North Bay reservoirs, but it wasn’t enough to end the drought, Sonoma Water’s assistant general manager said.

The rain saturated the soil and caused runoff into Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma, both of which were at historically low levels before the storm system moved through, Brad Sherwood said. But it will take additional rainfall in the next couple of months to continue the saturation.

“As water managers, we love to see a parade of storms,” Sherwood said. “If we don’t see additional storms in the next month or two, concerns will continue to be had regarding ongoing drought conditions.”

That’s why it’s important for North Bay residents to remain vigilant and continue to conserve water, he said.

His agency was looking for about 7 inches minimum of rainfall to saturate the soils, at which point additional water begins to run off and fill reservoirs.

The Ukiah basin watershed, which feeds into Lake Mendocino, received around 8 inches through the course of the storm, Sherwood said, and storage in the lake increased as a result.

Lake Mendocino had been approaching a record low heading into the weekend. It held around 12,800 acre feet, slightly above the November 1977 record low level of 12,081 acre feet.

By Monday, the reservoir’s storage had reached 16,000 acre feet, Sherwood said.

Lake Sonoma also saw marked improvement. On Monday, its storage stood at roughly 118,396 acre feet, after accumulating a fresh 13,000 acre feet during the atmospheric river.

“We do not forecast seeing the storage going below 100,000 acre feet now in December,” Sherwood said.

An acre foot is 325,851 gallons; the quantity of water that would cover 1 acre of land to a depth of 1 foot.

State water officials Friday announced they would temporarily suspend emergency orders barring diversions from the Russian River.

“They were correct that the river conditions greatly improved because of the storm,” Sherwood said.

The river’s east fork topped 4,000 cubic feet per second Sunday. Officials will reevaluate the suspension by Nov. 1. Curtailment orders preventing ranchers, grape growers and others from drawing from the river had been in place since June.

Sherwood said Sonoma Water is looking to the winter with cautious optimism.

“It would be nice to get another series of storms within the next month or two to keep that parade going to keep the soil moist to create that runoff condition,” he said. “It’s just really important for people to know this is just the beginning of our drought recovery and that it’s going to take a lot to get out of this historic drought.

“Continue to implement conservation, and hope that we get more atmospheric rivers,” Sherwood said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.