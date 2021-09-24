Rain is back in the Bay Area forecast

Rain returned to the San Francisco Bay Area forecast Friday morning with weather models showing a slim chance early next week.

It's still too soon to provide many details but models are in agreement that the system is likely to be weak when it reaches the area.

National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass said the system is similar in strength to the front that passed over the region last weekend, which delivered minimal rain, mostly to the North Bay. Some spots in the North Bay received one-tenth of an inch, while the greater region saw a couple hundredths or no rain.

But amid a drought marked by two, consecutive dry winters, any rain is beneficial.

"There's a slight chance Monday into Tuesday in that 10% to 20% range," said Gass, noting the probability of rainfall in the Bay Area. "The greatest likelihood of that happening would be the North Bay."

The Bay Area has seen above normal temperatures in recent days and the warm weather, especially in inland valleys, will continue Friday. Saturday marks the start of a cool down with afternoon highs in the 60s along the coast and inland.

The system coming from the north will reach the Pacific Northwest on Sunday before arriving in Northern California Monday. The best chances for measurable rain in the Golden State will be north of the Bay Area, but the North Bay could likely see some light showers.

"The moisture with this system isn't anything to be excited for, but enough to yield light rain where the dynamics can set up," the weather service's forecast said.

Last weekend's rain and this upcoming system are signaling the start of the rainy season. Gass explained that these early season storms often lose energy and dissipate as they move from the Pacific Northwest into Northern California.

"This system looks like that," he said. "Most of the rain will stay north of us and in the Pacific Northwest."