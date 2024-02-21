Recology worker expected to survive after getting stuck in chute of compacting truck in Forestville

A Recology employee is expected to survive after getting trapped in an open compartment of a split-body side-loader truck he had been operating in Forestville, fire officials said.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, residents along Van Keppel Road reported the man was trapped, said Cyndi Foreman, Sonoma County Fire District division chief fire marshal.

He was heard yelling for help from in the chute, called the hopper, on the side of the truck, where garbage and compost is dumped and compacted.

Fire officials responded and pulled him from the truck. He was taken to a Santa Rosa hospital with moderate injuries but is expected to survive, Foreman said.

Foreman said she did not know how the man became entangled.

“Obviously there are a lot of missing pieces,” she said, “and I don’t want to speculate on any of that.”

A spokesperson with San Francisco-based Recology said Wednesday afternoon the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“Recology is a 100-percent employee-owned company, so we are like a large family and thus we take workplace safety very seriously,” the spokesperson said. “Out of respect for our employee’s privacy we have no further details to share at this time.”

