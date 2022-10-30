Recovery from Tubbs Fire in greater Mark West region eyes more fire-safe future

Fig and olive trees in Janet and Corrie Leisen’s orchard have begun producing fruit, offering yields for the first time in five years after the Tubbs Fire roared over the hills from Napa County and into Mark West Springs region north of Santa Rosa.

The Leisens, one of more than 5,000 Sonoma County families who lost homes in the firestorm, also lost their thriving vegetable garden, two barns, a smaller rental home and over 100 beloved trees.

In the weeks and months that followed, legions of those survivors wrestled with the question of whether to rebuild, undertaking a daunting process requiring contractors, building permits, insurance negotiations and endless documents.

For the Leisens, the decision to rebuild on their 8.5-acre Wikiup Bridge Way property was almost immediate, Janet Leisen, 67, said.

“It’s home,” she said.

Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma, the county’s permitting and planning department, recounted setting up a recovery center dedicated to helping residents like the Leisens untangle the rebuild process. The first day it opened, smoke was still moving through the building as people lined up outside, physically and emotionally exhausted, Wick said.

“We typically would see 150 people per day,” Wick said. “That first day we saw 425.”

Across the greater Mark West corridor, including Larkfield, Wikiup, plus outlying areas of Santa Rosa and Windsor stretching up to the Mayacamas Mountains, 874 homes have been rebuilt, 337 homes are underway, 64 projects are pending construction, 38 are awaiting a permit and 35 properties have withdrawn from the rebuilding process.

Michele Way Estates, a 1950s-era rural subdivision off Mark West Springs Road, was home to 63 developed properties in 2017. The fire destroyed all of them, said Barry Hirsch, a Michele Way resident.

Of the 63 homes, 33 have been rebuilt, some by the original owners, and others by developers and new buyers, said Hirsch.

A retired building contractor, he built his home on Michele Way in the mid-1980s. It is where he and his wife, Marlena Hirsch, raised their kids.

Hirsch and his wife, both 73, knew almost immediately they wanted to rebuild. They completed their rebuild in a year and were among the first to move back into their home in 2018.

Hirsch knows his rebuild experience was not typical — it has taken many people much longer — and credits his updated home insurance and experience as a building contractor.

“I would have never got my house built so fast except that I had a network of people that I worked with for 40 years,” Hirsch said.

In the weeks and months that followed the fire demand for contractors, engineers and building materials shot up causing delays.

“As time went on it got more complicated because demand didn’t go away and then we had contractors and designers coming from outside the area,” Wick said. “Most with good intentions, some without.”

Wick said residents began teaming up to negotiate with builders as a group, and saw success particularly where residents worked with local designers familiar with the county’s building process.

Homeowners further up the canyon leading down from the Mayacamas divide encountered other challenges, among them the hilly terrain and damage to infrastructure including country roads and private bridges.

“It’s not level ground like farther down in the valley,” said Hirsch. “It’s a hillside community.”

Rural residents also had to deal with damaged wells and septic systems, Wick said.

Michele Way Estates uses a mutual water company to provide water for the 63 homes and the fires burned down the pump house — a problem the residents had to solve themselves, Hirsch said.

“People in unincorporated areas like this had to deal with that,” Hirsch said. “Where in the city, you didn’t have to deal with that kind of stuff.”

Hirsch said he did not mean that people in the city had an easier time with rebuilding, only that the challenges were different.

On Wikiup Bridge Way, any thought of rebuilding was delayed by the loss of both the bridge that provided the only access to the neighborhood and a retaining wall that shored up the road, Leisen said.

Limited access delayed debris removal in the area. When it finally began in March 2018, trucks were forced to drive up a steep hill and take an easement to connect to nearby Carriage Lane, Leisen said. The trouble continued when the heavy trucks tore up Wikiup Bridge Way, a single lane road.

“They just destroyed our road,” Leisen said. “It went from a paved road to a gravel road.”

The Leisens’ path to rebuilding was slow. They lived in trailers on their property for a year-and-a-half until their smaller rental house was completed. They lived there while the main house was rebuilt.