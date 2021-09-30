Red flag warning canceled for North Bay

A red flag warning for dangerous wildfire conditions in parts of the North Bay ended early on Thursday morning as winds died down, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service canceled the warning shortly before 9 a.m., about two hours before it was set to expire.

The warning, which covered the North Bay hills, began at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Forecasters were most concerned about fire risk in high-elevation areas in Napa County and along the eastern border of Sonoma County.

Meteorologists said weather conditions that had ramped up fire danger overnight — including gusty offshore winds and low humidity — had improved since dawn.

“Winds will continue to weaken in higher terrain areas through the rest of the morning,” the weather service said in a Twitter post.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.