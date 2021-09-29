Subscribe

Red flag warning issued for North Bay mountains

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 29, 2021, 11:12AM
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of the North Bay due to dangerous fire conditions.

The warning, for the North Bay mountains, is in effect from 11 p.m. on Wednesday through Thursday at 11 a.m.

Gusts may reach 35 mph and the biggest areas of concern are regions 1,000 feet above sea level or higher in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Peak winds are expected after midnight through 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service.

