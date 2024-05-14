Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union board members reelected

Redwood Credit Union announced May 2 the reelection of three board members for their volunteer positions.

The directors, serving three-year terms, are as follows:

– Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University

– Jeri Hansen, the CEO and president of the Napa Chamber of Commerce and Napa Valley Exposition Board president

– Jim Olmsted, who runs Olmsted & Associates, a land use planning consulting firm in Santa Rosa

The RCU board of directors sets the Santa Rosa-based credit union’s strategic direction and policies.