Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union board members reelected
Redwood Credit Union announced May 2 the reelection of three board members for their volunteer positions.
The directors, serving three-year terms, are as follows:
– Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University
– Jeri Hansen, the CEO and president of the Napa Chamber of Commerce and Napa Valley Exposition Board president
– Jim Olmsted, who runs Olmsted & Associates, a land use planning consulting firm in Santa Rosa
The RCU board of directors sets the Santa Rosa-based credit union’s strategic direction and policies.