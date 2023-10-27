Redwood Credit Union top exec named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Being a mom and wife. I am so proud of having two amazing daughters and being married to my best friend for over 23 years. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their love and support.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Being a self-proclaimed perfectionist. As a ﬁrst generation Asian American, I am the oldest of four children. I was raised on measures of success based on education, getting a good job, and being ﬁnancially secure. So naturally I was very focused at a young age and became very career driven. It wasn’t until I became a mother that I put these measures and expectations into question. Being a working mother comes with its own set of challenges that many women face, especially the challenges of balancing personal and professional responsibilities.

In my early years, I left a successful career at a Big 4 accounting ﬁrm to be closer to home and work part-time, so I could spend more time with my babies and husband. When they were still toddlers, I was supported by my husband to go back and pursue a full-time career. There were always underpinnings of personal struggle in balancing personal success and mother’s guilt of time with family. And now our two daughters are grown and oﬀ to college to pursue their own dreams. I reﬂect upon the challenges I faced as a working mother that resulted in raising strong, intelligent, kind, and happy humans.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I have learned that leadership itself is a journey and a commitment to your organization, your team, and yourself. I’ve learned the importance of fostering a culture of trust and collaboration. Over the past few years and looking ahead, I’m committed to being an even more empathetic and inclusive leader, recognizing that my leadership journey is not a static one, but continues to evolve every day to meet the ever-changing needs of our members, team members, and communities.