Regional waste-hauler Recology systems down after cybersecurity breach

Some residents who’ve tried to set up service, order trash bins or schedule a bulk waste pickup with Recology Sonoma Marin have been turned away or faced delays in the last couple weeks.

Recology Sonoma Marin and the larger San Francisco based Recology system that serves much of the region experienced “a cybersecurity incident that has caused some systems and applications to be temporarily unavailable,” according to Robert Reed, a public relations manager for the company.

He said “service crews in Santa Rosa and Sonoma and Marin Counties remain in the field and refuse collection continues.”

Recology “is in the process of investigating this incident and carefully bringing applications back online,” he said.

The company would not respond to further questions so specifics about the timeline, seriousness and other details about the nature of the breach were unavailable. It is unclear if customer data is at risk.

On Monday, a representative answering the phone line to request bulk item collection in Sonoma County said booking is available but that requests are currently being handled manually given the computer issues that are expected to continue “for some time.”

The customer service line for Recology San Francisco answers with an automated warning that the firm is “experiencing a temporary system outage resulting in much longer than usual hold times.”

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.