Rep. Mike Thompson, Rep. John Garamendi hold virtual town hall on Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

CHEYENNE CARROLL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 25, 2022, 3:25PM
Rep. Mike Thompson and Rep. John Garamendi will hold a Zoom town hall on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Tuesday evening.

The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m.

Thompson is a Democrat from St. Helena. Garamendi is a Democrat from Walnut Grove.

All constituents of California’s Fifth and Third congressional districts, which include Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Glenn, Yolo and Sacramento counties, are invited to attend.

Biden signed the bipartisan $1 trillion bill into law in November 2021. The legislation provided investment in the country’s infrastructure priorities.

In November, Thompson cheered the bill and said bridge repairs and a $100 million investment in the state’s broadband internet connectivity were crucial components of the spending package.

RSVP to thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov or watch live on Thompson’s Facebook page.

