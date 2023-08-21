Report: Here’s how former Santa Rosa nonprofit official spent stolen funds

From August 2017 through June 2022, a former Santa Rosa nonprofit leader bilked the organization of $53,481.59 and used the money to buy items at a furniture store, and pay bills at a storage facility, two utility companies and two phone service providers.

The breakdown is included in the Sonoma County probation report for Lisa Fatu, who was sentenced Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, following her grand theft conviction.

The 42-year-old is the former youth crisis and careers director for Social Advocates for Youth, or SAY, which benefits homeless and at-risk young people.

Santa Rosa police arrested her on Sept. 29, 2022, and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office charged her with grand theft.

She pleaded no contest under an April 10 plea agreement.

County-compiled probation reports are released following sentencing. According to Fatu’s report, investigators concluded that she spent the following:

$1,527.83 on Verizon service, August 2017 to June 2019

$31,706.43 on Sprint service, August 2017 to May 2022

$5,979.21 on city water service, June 2019 to April 2022

$6,809.32 at Extra Storage Space, January 2020 to May 2022

$5,023.50 on Pacific, Gas & Electric service, March 2020 to March 2022

$1,093.44 on a different PG&E account, June 2020 to September 2021

$2,876.07 on Valley Furniture in Rohnert Park, no date specified

The amount adds up to about $55,000 and it wasn’t immediately clear why there was a discrepancy in the report, which specifies there was $53,481.59 in documented fraudulent charges.

The report adds that an initial internal review by SAY showed over 140 fraudulent charges totaling $61,691.19 over a five-year period.

Some of those purchases involved cigarette cartons and gift cards for about $500.

In a statement to probation officials, Fatu said “I feel horrible about what happened.”

Under the plea agreement, Sonoma County Judge Robert LaForge on Tuesday ordered Fatu to pay more than $50,000 in restitution. She will spend four months in jail or under work release, plus three years of probation.

Fatu was terminated from SAY on May 25, 2022, after the missing funds were discovered.

She currently works for another nonprofit, Reach for Home in Healdsburg, as its director of programs. She also works for Door Dash, according to the probation report.

Last year, investigators also arrested Fatu’s roommate, Anastacia Matavale, who police said knew about Fatu’s embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.

She had access to the storage unit and the PG&E accounts were under her name, according to the probation report.

Matavale was not charged in the case.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi