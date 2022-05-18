Research: Environmental consulting and engineering firms in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that provide services such as wetlands mitigation for California and federal regulatory compliance.

The list of environmental consulting and engineering firms is ranked by 2021 North Bay environmental billings. Other information provided includes annual environmental billings companywide; number of employees and advanced degree professionals; number of North Bay offices; year established; percentage of work: environmental, other, public, and private; services offered; North Bay 2020-2021 projects/clients, location, value; name of top local executive.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.