Restoring insurance stability key topic at Santa Rosa assembly committee hearings

Keeping property insurance companies in California and providing a safety net for consumers can only be achieved if there’s stability in the insurance industry.

This key issue is being addressed at a series of public informational hearings across the state during a time when homeowners are seeing double-digit premium spikes during the fourth-quarter annual policy renewal period.

The California State Assembly Committee on Insurance and the Select Committee on Wildfire Prevention held their first joint hearing Oct. 9 in the Santa Rosa City Council chambers to discuss wildfire risk and the escalating number of insurers who have left the state or who are no longer writing new policies or renewals.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, who attended the hearing, said “More people need access to affordable insurance. Insurance practices from the 1980s no longer apply. We need to consider fresh options for a sustainable insurance future.”

The agenda included a recap of the risks associated with California wildfires over the last six years, how the state can become resilient to such disasters, and whether increased resiliency and reducing risks will convince former insurers to return.

“We’re focused on finding actions that can be taken, with input from consumers and property owners, by identifying best practices and strategies to stabilize the marketplace,” said Assemblyman Damon Connolly, chair, Select Committee on Wildfire Prevention.

One expert at the hearing discussed reducing wildfire risk through better forest-management practices. Dr. Brandon Collins is an associate adjunct professor, Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management and Lead Scientist, Berkeley Forests at UC Berkeley.

“Wildfires are climate driven but can be fuel driven as well. Long hot periods produce drought with huge fuel loads on the ground and standing trees drying out. This creates a highly volatile situation unless trees are thinned and separated to prevent crown fires. We should be modeling forest behavior in real time, and not just rely on data 40 years old,” Collins said.

Fire Chief Dave Winnacker, Moraga-Orinda Fire District, observed, “We use fire to fight fire through controlled prescribed burns. However, EPA and the California Air Resources Board have reduced the number of safe-to-burn days when we ask permission to deploy this process. Every year we lose prescribed fire days in urban areas.”

Winnacker noted that wildfire risk mitigation should address conditions in the Wildland Urban Interface, a transition zone between unoccupied land and human development. He noted wildfire risk could be cut by establishing resilient communities and not just focusing on the threat of urban fires.

“The challenge is getting communities to adopt hardening practices at scale. These risk-reduction efforts can help reduce insurance rates if such efforts are validated and verified with annual updates to ensure they have been done,” Winnacker said.

“A catastrophe model designed to include wildfire mitigation could take precautions into consideration. Studies show a two-thirds reduction in losses in communities implementing safeguards. Such a model would include the topography in question, weather history, changing and current ground conditions, fuels and other factors,” he said.

Assemblyman Wood said that having a critical mass of at least 30% of homes in an area with fire mitigation in place can also reduce losses. “Such communities should be able to obtain (insurance) rate relief.”

Mike Peterson, deputy commissioner for climate and sustainability with the California Department of Insurance, weighed in on how the state can become more fire resistant.

“Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is prioritizing reducing risk and is looking for new risk- management tools, including finding ways to make insurance more available through home retrofits, community mitigation and by incentivizing those taking risk-reduction precautions before fires occur.”

Peterson said the state’s department of insurance is working with the University of California to develop strategies for cutting fire risk by establishing a Safer From Wildfires framework based on fire science. He said the proposed plan supports structural hardening, working outward from the home to clear vegetation — especially under decks — removing trees, replacing vents and keeping sheds or outbuilding 30 feet away from a house.

“CDI is also proposing a certification process for communities that reduce fire threats and is considering taking administrative action requiring insurance companies to issue risk scores that assess home risk-reduction efforts,” Peterson stated.

Seren Taylor, a vice president with the Personal Insurance Federation of California said “The wildfire crisis pushed the cost of insurance claims out of bounds with $15 billion in losses, but we are optimistic. In the past, it has taken years for rate increases submitted to the state insurance commission to be approved,” Taylor said.

In August, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order strengthening the property insurance market and calling for Lara to stabilize and strengthen the state’s home insurance network.

One of the broad goals included improving the efficiency, speed and transparency of the Department of Insurance rate approval process.