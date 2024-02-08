Retired Santa Rosa pharmacist, 90, donating collection of more than 100 mortar and pestle sets to Ohio museum

For decades, Rich Hoffman has sought out and collected mortars and pestles.

Since the Stone Age, they’ve been used to prepare food, grind spices and make medicine.

A retired pharmacist, Hoffman’s keen interest has been in the tool’s role in his profession.

“You can see the development on some of these utensils,” he said. “They show the progress of civilization during those periods of time.”

“It’s interesting to look at the interesting shapes and weights as they show the progress of the early times before the industrial revolution came along,” he said.

They are simple tools but have proven timeless.

Mortars usually look like deep bowls and can be made from all manner of metals, stone or ceramics.

The pestle is the tool used for grinding, mashing and pulverizing whatever material is put into the mortar.

A mortar and pestle pair found in a North Bay kitchen today wouldn’t look much different from a set thousands of years old.

And Hoffman, 90, has developed a hobbyist’s intense obsession with his collection over the decades.

He can name origins and dates, when he purchased them and where, and points out details not obvious to a novice’s eye — carvings in the surface of the mortar, materials affixed to the pestle and even how handles changed over the centuries.

Since he began collecting seriously in the 1960s, Hoffman’s haul has grown to more than 100 sets, taking over a decent portion of the living room in the Santa Rosa home he shares with his wife of nearly seven decades, Toby.

He says he can’t be sure, but he also can’t imagine there being a larger private collection of these tools. At least in these parts.

“This number of mortars all in one place at one time? I’m not sure any one person would have 120 mortars all in one place, but I can’t say that for a fact,” he said.

Hoffman, who will turn 91 in May, said he’s been looking for a home for his collection for some time.

The Hoffmans made these pages a year ago when they had scores of T-shirts, each printed with a milkshake recipe, made as a thank you and shot of love to both to Toby’s oncology team and others dealing with cancer.

Between caring for Toby and managing their household, Rich has been trying to lighten their material load just a bit.

And his pharmaceutical collection is a prize, he said. He’d like to see it in the hands of someone, or some place, where people might appreciate the historic, and professional, value.

“This is the type of money in my mind that is so well spent to send it intact to one place so we can do what is our particular legacy in life,” he said.

Make no mistake, the collection is special to Hoffman.

Some pieces he has acquired while traveling — to Spain, France and Germany. Some are from the U.S.

Others he has procured online or via auctions.

But on Monday, the sets were going out, not coming in.

One by one, more than 100 sets were marked, wrapped and packaged for shipment.

Their (not yet final) destination?

Ohio, to the museum and medical antiquities collection of Dr. Anthony Tizzano.

Tizzano, a fellow medical history enthusiast, will clean, record and photograph each set.

With the aid of Hoffman’s background material, and hopefully some assistance from modern X-ray technology, Tizzano is looking to catalog the metal and material makeup of each piece, fill in gaps on origin stories and come up with a clearer understanding of each piece.

“Once we have the display put together and cataloged and interpreted, then the hope is that we can find a home for it,” Tizzano said.

He’s been doing this for years with medical equipment, specifically from his field of obstetrics and gynecology.

“I have instruments going back to the 16th century,” he said.

He runs The Tizzano Museum of Obstetrics, Gynecology, Medical Antiques and Women’s Health History, providing images and slides and educational information on hundreds of years worth of medical equipment and tools.

In addition to curating his private collection, Tizzano, an obstetrician and gynecologist, is director of Student and Lerner Health and assistant clinical professor of surgery at Cleveland Clinic. He is also a board member of the Cleveland Medical Library Association.

Mortars and pestles are not necessarily his wheelhouse, he said, but documenting historically important medical pieces is.

“We are looking for where did these things exist in history and how were they used,” he said. “There is work to be done. It has to done in a scholarly way. ”

In Hoffman, he found a kindred spirit of sorts.

“This is going to be a little bit of a labor of love,” he said. “I’m attracted to this, but I don’t want it, but I’m happy to help him with it.”

It will take time, he said.

“His collection is narrow and deep,” Tizzano said. “The other thing about his collection? It ain’t light.”

Example: Hoffman shipped two mortars directly to Tizzano from Spain.

Total weight? About 350 pounds.

“We had to use forks on my tractor to get it off the truck,” he said.

He had to call a neighbor for help. He also had to find a carpeted room in his home to set the pieces, out of an abundance of caution that their weight might crack floor tiles.

But also?

“Some of them are absolutely drop-dead gorgeous,” he said.

There is some discussion about lending or leasing the collection to a medical group or company, or perhaps a pharmaceutical firm where the history might be most appreciated.

But that is down the line, once an electronic catalog is created.

“The only thing that I asked is you have to give me time because I’m going to put some sweat equity into it,” Tizzano said.

On Monday, as Hoffman lifted some pieces and talked about their origins, the entire collection was eventually boxed up and driven away. Tizzano said he’s eagerly awaiting their arrival.

“It’s kind of Rich’s hope, and my hope as well, to know it was going to stay intact. I would really like for this life’s work to go on,” he said.

