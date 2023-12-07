Retirement without a net: The plight of America’s aging farmworkers

Esperanza Sanchez spends eight hours a day, Sunday to Friday, crouched down to the ground, trimming and picking leafy greens and packing them into boxes.

She pauses only if a dizzy spell throws her off balance, which she chalks up to high blood pressure, something she learned about last year when a raging headache prompted her to visit a doctor for the first time in recent memory.

“I feel tired,” she said, seated at her mobile home’s kitchen table after a day’s work. “I feel like stopping, but how can I?”

At 72, Sanchez is the oldest on her crew working in California’s Coachella Valley. She is among tens of thousands of farmworkers living in the U.S. illegally who have spent decades working in the United States — doing the kind of sweaty, backbreaking work that powers much of the country’s farming industry — but are ineligible for Social Security, Medicare or the other forms of retirement relief that would allow them to stop working.

Some have children or grandchildren to help provide for them in their old age. In California, Oregon and Washington, farmworkers lacking permanent legal status are entitled to health care and overtime. But most states do not offer them any benefits.

For decades, retirement was not an issue: Farmworkers sneaked across the Mexico-U.S. border for the harvest and then returned home until it was time to start again the next season. But this kind of circular migration became increasingly risky and expensive, as successive U.S. presidents, beginning in the 1990s, erected barriers and deployed technology and agents along the border to curb illegal entries.

At that point, many field hands crossed the border and stayed for good — aging with each successive crop.

In interviews over the past year, in California, Oregon, Georgia and Florida, many workers said they had no plan for retirement and no idea how they would live if they were to stop working.

In nearly every case, they had paid income taxes and filed tax returns. Some expressed concern about being able to afford health care as they age; decades of exposure to pesticides, extreme heat and grueling physical labor had taken a toll on some workers.

More than 40% of the nation’s crop workers now have no legal immigration status, the Department of Agriculture estimated. Farmers say they routinely resort to hiring workers with no legal work authorization because they cannot find Americans willing to do such backbreaking work. But low wages, which agriculture industry leaders say are necessary to keep U.S.-grown produce competitive, are another factor. Farmworkers in 2020 earned an average of $14.62 an hour, according to the Economic Policy Institute, and some earned less.

The government has tried solutions such as the H-2A visa program to bring seasonal farmworkers into the country. But those workers, who often come back year after year, also do not qualify for retirement benefits. In some cases, farmworkers who entered illegally and their employers have paid Social Security and other federal taxes for decades.

The average age of foreign-born field workers is now 41, according to the census, a figure that has scaled upward in recent years with the decline in new young immigrants willing to work in the fields.

Half of the farmworkers interviewed for the National Agricultural Workers Survey, released last year by the Labor Department, had spent 11 to 30 years on farms, and nearly 1 in 5 had done so for more than three decades.

They were earning an average of $20,000 a year.

Sanchez, who crossed the border illegally from Mexico 27 years ago, earns $620 for a five-day workweek. After deductions — for Social Security and other benefits she is not eligible to receive — she takes home $566.99. She reports for a sixth shift on Sunday.

But now she has started to wonder how long she can keep going. Her right eye has started to twitch and ache.

“As long as I can take it, I’ll keep working,” she said.

In another part of the Coachella Valley, Margarito Rojas has been working for decades, since he first began crossing the Mexico-U.S. border to help nurture the dates, bell peppers and lemons that thrive just a half-hour drive from the glamorous desert oasis of Palm Springs.

“I’d spend six months at a time working and then go back,” Rojas recalled.

But his years of seasonal migration ended when the U.S. government erected barriers along the California border; hiring smugglers to help him through every year was dangerous and expensive. In 2006, he came and stayed, supporting from afar the seven children he had left behind.

Working under the blinding, buttery sun, one day he met Teresa Flores, a fellow Mexican farmworker, with whom he has shared for many years a tidy, if dilapidated, one-bedroom trailer.