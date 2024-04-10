2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Ricardo Ramos turned his fascination with computers into a job as a cloud and applications developer for the Meritage Medical Network.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from CSU Long Beach along with a series of mathematics courses taken earlier at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“When I was much younger, I wanted to be a mechanical engineer. Years later I became fascinated with computers and wanted to help design networks that access and use them. This fueled a desire to work with health care technology/data and gave me a greater appreciation of the crucial role computer science plays in helping patients receive quality care.”

His greatest professional accomplishment would be to work with his team to implement better data exchange processes.

“This is huge because in the health care world, data exchange and processing methods are vast and complex. Being able to help articulate that is very important, when you know about the positive impact this will have on the physicians and patients in our network,” he said.

Ramos’ greatest challenge thus far was spearheading a project that involved onboarding a large group of physicians to the Meritage computer platform. This required a lot of careful planning and collaboration within the organization.

“My top goals this year are to keep learning about the health care technology space and to also become more involved in my community. In a way, I believe my role with patients at Meritage is like being in a community since indirectly, what I do trickles down and affects the timely and effective delivery of patient care,” he said. “Being able to lead projects knowing they will have a positive impact on those our health care providers care for gives me an amazing feeling of satisfaction.”

Ramos admires the leadership of Delfino Flores, chief information officer at Meritage.

“He provides guidance, support, tools and other things a person needs to succeed. Furthermore, he empowers individuals to be confident in their skills and abilities along and offers opportunities to learn something new and grow, both from a technical and nontechnical point of view. He listens to his team and doesn’t allow anyone to ever feel left out. He leads by example,” Ramos said.

The best advice he’s received: “Never stop learning, be confident in your abilities, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.”