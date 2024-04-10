2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As a senior manager at Charles Schwab Bank, Roberto Hernandez manages a $2.5 billion-dollar Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) loan along with a low-income Housing Tax Credit portfolio. He has been with the bank for five years.

Prior to Schwab, he served as a small business loan officer at Working Solutions, a San Francisco-based (CDFI). He is convinced that creating inclusive and equitable access to capital and financial capabilities will advance wealth-building opportunities for underfunded communities.

According to Hernandez, “Being under 40 means being seen as having great capacity to adapt to changing business landscapes, technologies and trends. This can be both the greatest and worst thing. I have risen to meet various needs and challenges by being willing to embrace change and new tools. However, embracing change is not the easiest task!”

His greatest accomplishment was being instrumental in developing the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) lending product that was created when he was at Working Stations. This program assists in providing capital to small business owners that typically are underserved.

Hernandez said his greatest current challenge is spearheading a technology infrastructure project to enhance and centralize his team’s lending and investing processes.

“It has me wearing many hats and managing various inputs. At the same time, I’m proud of the progress being made and the challenge this project gave me.”

He set two key goals to achieve in 2024: To graduate from the Pacific Coast Banking School in August, and to implement the tech infrastructure project successfully.

Hernandez is actively involved in the community in several ways. “I am currently communicating with Canal Alliance officers about potentially serving on their board, and will serve as a marketing committee member for Working Solutions CDFI,” he said.

He is also an investment committee member and volunteer with Impact Ventures in Dallas. Until 2018 he was a trustee of the Multicultural Center of Marin at the Canal Welcome Center.

The best advice he’s received: “Always value a strong work ethic, it shows commitment to learning and improvement, valuable skills to apply to many facets of life.”