Rohnert Park, Graton Rancheria reach new payment deal as casino expansion advances

A revised deal between Rohnert Park and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria maintains annual payments made to the city to offset public impacts from the tribe’s casino while providing new dollars to address traffic from a planned expansion.

Graton Rancheria last month broke ground on a $1 billion expansion of its existing $825 million Las Vegas-style casino and resort that opened in 2013 on its 254-acre reservation west of Highway 101 just outside Rohnert Park.

Plans call for up to 2,000 more slot machines at Graton Resort and Casino, another 200-plus hotel rooms and a large performance theater. Already the Bay Area’s largest gaming destination, the casino is now set to become among the largest three tribal gambling facilities in the state.

Graton Rancheria will continue paying Rohnert Park $13.3 million annually at the outset of the renewed agreement, unanimously approved by the council on June 27. The tribe also will provide a one-time $3.9 million payment to help pay for several road projects tied to the expansion.

Rohnert Park City Manager Marcela Piedra said while city officials would’ve liked to see greater investments by the tribe to address traffic, the tribe has been a good partner and she thanked them for their continued support.

“The tribe has made a commitment to the community that they’re willing to continue providing the contribution,” Piedra said. “We appreciate the fact that they’re a partner with us and that they want to do what’s right for the community and that they understand the investments are going to benefit everybody.”

The negotiation of a new agreement was spurred by Gov. Gavin Newsom approving a new gaming compact for the tribe earlier this year. The compact, which has been ratified by the state Legislature, awaits approval by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

The expansion is expected to be one of the largest commercial developments in Sonoma County in years and will cement Graton Rancheria as a powerhouse in California’s $8 billion annual tribal gaming industry as well as the local tourism industry.

The tribe’s reservation also is set to grow.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved in May a request to take into trust an additional 73 acres. The undeveloped land abuts the tribe’s existing reservation along Wilfred Avenue and will be used to provide a buffer between the reservation and future buildout in western Rohnert Park, protect the wetlands and threatened species and provide space for a future community garden that will help provide inexpensive and healthy food to tribal members, according to a federal notice.

The tribe largely held the line in renegotiating its agreement with the city and a separate agreement with the county, with both governments set to receive about the same amount of money at the start of the new deals that they did last year, despite the vast expansion planned for the gaming resort.

Graton Rancheria Tribal Chair Greg Sarris said the casino and resort has benefited Graton’s 1,500 enrolled members and the local community and the new agreement is a sign that the tribe is committed to continuing to be a good neighbor.

“The agreement with the city of Rohnert Park demonstrates … our commitment to work with others to make our community a healthier, happier place for all people,” Sarris said.

The annual payments will be adjusted for inflation based on the consumer price index. Contributions include:

$4.05 million to mitigate impacts of gaming operations on traffic, public safety, stormwater and other city services.

$6.6 million to mitigate any other impacts not covered by the mitigation contribution.

$1.3 million for workforce housing and neighborhood upgrades. The tribe has the right to sign off on any city proposal to use funds for workforce housing within one mile of the casino though the city can use other funds for such projects without the tribe’s consent.

$1.3 million to the Rohnert Park Foundation that helps fund community projects in the city.

The payments are intended to satisfy a requirement in the state compact that Graton distribute 2% of its net wins — the total amount wagered on slot machines minus total payouts — to local governments to mitigate the impacts of gaming operations.

The tribe will pay the city directly under the new deal rather than payments being funneled through a state fund like in the prior agreement, which Piedra believes will help streamline the process.

The tribe has contributed more than $117 million to the city over the last 10 years under the prior agreement, according to city figures.

Funding has been used to build the West Side Fire Station, make traffic improvements, neighborhood upgrades and establish the Rohnert Park Foundation that provides grants for local organizations.