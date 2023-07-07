Rohnert Park, Graton Rancheria reach new payment deal as casino expansion advances

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2023, 4:06PM
Updated 3 hours ago

A revised deal between Rohnert Park and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria maintains annual payments made to the city to offset public impacts from the tribe’s casino while providing new dollars to address traffic from a planned expansion.

Graton Rancheria last month broke ground on a $1 billion expansion of its existing $825 million Las Vegas-style casino and resort that opened in 2013 on its 254-acre reservation west of Highway 101 just outside Rohnert Park.

Plans call for up to 2,000 more slot machines at Graton Resort and Casino, another 200-plus hotel rooms and a large performance theater. Already the Bay Area’s largest gaming destination, the casino is now set to become among the largest three tribal gambling facilities in the state.

Graton Rancheria will continue paying Rohnert Park $13.3 million annually at the outset of the renewed agreement, unanimously approved by the council on June 27. The tribe also will provide a one-time $3.9 million payment to help pay for several road projects tied to the expansion.

Rohnert Park City Manager Marcela Piedra said while city officials would’ve liked to see greater investments by the tribe to address traffic, the tribe has been a good partner and she thanked them for their continued support.

“The tribe has made a commitment to the community that they’re willing to continue providing the contribution,” Piedra said. “We appreciate the fact that they’re a partner with us and that they want to do what’s right for the community and that they understand the investments are going to benefit everybody.”

The negotiation of a new agreement was spurred by Gov. Gavin Newsom approving a new gaming compact for the tribe earlier this year. The compact, which has been ratified by the state Legislature, awaits approval by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

The expansion is expected to be one of the largest commercial developments in Sonoma County in years and will cement Graton Rancheria as a powerhouse in California’s $8 billion annual tribal gaming industry as well as the local tourism industry.

The tribe’s reservation also is set to grow.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved in May a request to take into trust an additional 73 acres. The undeveloped land abuts the tribe’s existing reservation along Wilfred Avenue and will be used to provide a buffer between the reservation and future buildout in western Rohnert Park, protect the wetlands and threatened species and provide space for a future community garden that will help provide inexpensive and healthy food to tribal members, according to a federal notice.

The tribe largely held the line in renegotiating its agreement with the city and a separate agreement with the county, with both governments set to receive about the same amount of money at the start of the new deals that they did last year, despite the vast expansion planned for the gaming resort.

Graton Rancheria Tribal Chair Greg Sarris said the casino and resort has benefited Graton’s 1,500 enrolled members and the local community and the new agreement is a sign that the tribe is committed to continuing to be a good neighbor.

“The agreement with the city of Rohnert Park demonstrates … our commitment to work with others to make our community a healthier, happier place for all people,” Sarris said.

The annual payments will be adjusted for inflation based on the consumer price index. Contributions include:

  • $4.05 million to mitigate impacts of gaming operations on traffic, public safety, stormwater and other city services.
  • $6.6 million to mitigate any other impacts not covered by the mitigation contribution.
  • $1.3 million for workforce housing and neighborhood upgrades. The tribe has the right to sign off on any city proposal to use funds for workforce housing within one mile of the casino though the city can use other funds for such projects without the tribe’s consent.
  • $1.3 million to the Rohnert Park Foundation that helps fund community projects in the city.

The payments are intended to satisfy a requirement in the state compact that Graton distribute 2% of its net wins — the total amount wagered on slot machines minus total payouts — to local governments to mitigate the impacts of gaming operations.

The tribe will pay the city directly under the new deal rather than payments being funneled through a state fund like in the prior agreement, which Piedra believes will help streamline the process.

The tribe has contributed more than $117 million to the city over the last 10 years under the prior agreement, according to city figures.

Funding has been used to build the West Side Fire Station, make traffic improvements, neighborhood upgrades and establish the Rohnert Park Foundation that provides grants for local organizations.

Graton Rancheria also will continue its annual contributions of $1.3 million to the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. Payments will be made directly to the district instead of passing through the city.

The agreement calls for several road improvements the city and tribe will carry out to address increased traffic from the planned expansion and future growth in western Rohnert Park.

The city will expand road capacity at five intersections where traffic is snarled and build a new road just east of the casino. The projects, expected to cost about $39 million, will be built over the next seven years.

Work includes:

  • Adding a right-turn lane at Golf Course Drive and Redwood Drive.
  • Adding a second left turn lane at the U.S. 101 south offramp at Golf Course Drive.
  • Improvements to the U.S. 101 north offramp at Commerce Boulevard.
  • Additional turn lanes at Rohnert Park Expressway and Redwood Drive.
  • Automated traffic monitoring system improvements that will allow more flexible control of traffic signals at several intersections west of Highway 101.

Graton Rancheria will contribute about $3.9 million toward the improvements, and Rohnert Park can use other mitigation funds or city dollars to pay the remaining balance.

The tribe also will provide a right of way to the city for the extension of Dowdell Avenue from Golf Course Drive to Business Park Drive, a project already in the planning phase. It’s expected to cost $17.9 million.

The tribe will construct a second dedicated left-turn lane at Golf Course Drive and Labath Avenue. Work must be completed prior to the planned opening of the expanded gaming floor in October 2025, according to the agreement.

The tribe will implement manual traffic controls at Wilfred and Langner avenues and Golf Course Drive and Labath Avenue to address event traffic once the tribe builds the 3,500-seat performance theater.

Piedra said increased traffic is a major concern of most large-scale developments and the upgrades will help ease wait times at several intersections from additional visitors to the gaming resort and as the city builds out.

She said the city hoped to see a larger contribution from the tribe to address the planned work but other mitigation funds should help fill the gap. Tribal officials have been open to contributing financially to city efforts outside of the signed agreements and she believes officials would be open to further negotiations if traffic becomes an issue in the future.

“You’re talking about almost $40 million. That’s a big investment,” she said, referring to the road construction sum. “There’s always that hope and always a need for more (money), but in my experience, I think if the need were to come up and we were to approach them, they would be willing to listen.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

Show Comment