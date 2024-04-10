2024 Forty Under 40 winners

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Focused on aligning individuals, foundations and organization finances with their values, Rose Brink-Capriola’s journey into the world of finance began by realizing the transformative potential access to capital has, especially in sectors like agriculture.

“My work as a financial advisor at Abacus Wealth Partners centers on using education as a source of empowerment. I enjoy helping my clients transform hesitation around their finances into intentional, measured and impactful action,” said Brink-Capriola. “I see myself as an advocate for responsible investing and innovative business practices.”

She views being under 40 as having potential for professional growth because of the extensive time-horizon of her career.

“Just like investing, when you are young there is a lot of time for intellectual interest to compound before you are ready for retirement. The worst thing is the unknown around what we will see in regulatory changes for small to medium-sized businesses in the future. It’s an ever-changing landscape that keeps us on our toes.”

Her most meaningful professional accomplishment is seeing people she has mentored or taught surpass her in the industry. Many of those she worked with in her earlier career days in regenerative agriculture have gone on to start their own farms.

Balancing how she shares her knowledge with other advisors, working with her own clients and further innovating at Abacus is her greatest challenge.

Brink-Capriola has taken a leadership role by working with nonprofits and foundations as clients to ensure that their investments are aligned with their greater mission and values. These are organizations that work in areas such as conservation, international women’s reproductive rights, solar energy, as well as the spiritual and emotional wellness of those in local communities.

“When you feel like you don have enough of something, start giving it away and you will realize just how much of it you already have” is the best advice she has received.

She observed that “even when I am feeling that my life is very full at work, this encourages me to take time out of my days to offer my help and guidance to other colleagues. Keeping the mindset that inherently there is ‘enough’ helps me move methodically and meaningfully in my practice.”