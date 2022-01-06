Russian River Brewing, Lagunitas close due to coronavirus concerns, staffing shortages

Two nationally known brew pubs in Sonoma County have had to temporarily close as a result of coronavirus concerns during a time of staffing shortages everywhere.

The Russian River Brewing Co.’s Windsor pub was closed Wednesday and Thursday because employees were out sick with COVID-19 or the flu or isolating because they had come in contact with someone with COVID-19 — on top of ongoing staff shortages.

In addition, Russian River Brewing had planned to close its original Santa Rosa location for cleaning and maintenance.

“We do not have enough employees to open the Windsor pub today or tomorrow 1/5 (Jan. 5) or 1/6 (Jan.6),” read a sign posted outside the business that the business then posted on its Instagram feed. “We apologize for any inconvenience and will post updates. … Thank you for your understanding, and we hope to be back open this Friday!”

“The biggest problem is the kitchen,” said co-owner Natalie Cilurzo. “We can’t find a cook or dishwasher to save our lives. Three or four of the kitchen staff were out today.”

The Lagunitas Tap Room and Brewery on McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma, as well as its Schwag Shop, were shut down as of Wednesday and were not expected to open until Saturday.

“A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, so we’re shutting down temporarily out of an abundance of caution, taking the time to get all our staff tested and disinfecting the premises to keep everyone (our staff and customers) safe,” according to the tap room and brewery’s website. A reporter was unable to leave a message requesting an interview because the voice mailbox was full.

Since last spring, businesses across the country have been struggling, shortening their hours, closing down some days or — in other instances — permanently, because of staff shortages caused by the coronavirus and its variants.

The omicron variant has spread quickly in Sonoma County, with virus transmission surging since mid-December when the rate was 13.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people. According to the county’s latest figures, the rate is now nearly 50 new daily cases per 100,000, approaching last winter’s peak surge.

Cilurzo of Russian River Brewing said, “a lot of factors came to a head” leading to the eatery’s two-day closure.

“You need a certain number of people to open the restaurant. It’s better this happens now instead of a week ago. We are priming for the release of Pliny the Younger (beer) in a month. We’re hoping we can get this COVID surge over in January.”

Cilurzo said the company will probably lose $40,000 to $50,000 in income with both properties being closed for two days.

Green String Farm and Farm Store and its associated Angelic Bakehouse in Petaluma, which bakes bread free of milk, eggs, fish, tree nuts, peanuts, soy and sesame, also announced it would be closed from Jan. 7-13 “due to coronavirus concerns.”

Macy’s announced on its website this week that it is shortening store hours nationwide for the rest of the month, as COVID-19 cases spike in the United States and retailers struggle with staffing shortages.

Stores, including both the Coddingtown and Santa Rosa Plaza Macy’s, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Local retail stores contacted Wednesday, including the Santa Rosa Plaza Macy’s and Target in the Coddingtown Mall, declined to discuss staffing shortages or hours as a result of the coronavirus. They instead referred questions to their corporate headquarters.

Company representatives did not return requests for comment.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been revised to correct misspellings of Natalie Cilurzo’s last name.