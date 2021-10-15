Safari West loses accreditation with prestigious association

Staff at Safari West, the popular wildlife preserve in the hills above Santa Rosa, were blindsided by a recent decision to deny its continued accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. That Maryland-based nonprofit is an accrediting organization “for the best zoos and the best aquariums in America and the world,” according to its website.

“We were shocked by their decision,” said Keo Hornbostel, executive director of Safari West, the 400-acre, self-described “Sonoma Serengeti,” roamed by close to 1,000 animals, many of them exotic. “We look forward to going through the appeals process, and feel confident we will overturn the decision.”

Safari West has been a fully accredited member of the AZA since 1988. The association made the decision to not extend that accreditation on Oct. 1, following a virtual hearing held by its Accreditation Commission.

After a “meticulous on-site multiple-day inspection” of Safari West by “an independent team of trained zoological professionals,” the association’s inspectors noted “serious concerns with veterinary practices and care, and acquisition and disposition of animals,” said the association’s CEO and president Dan Ashe in a release.

“I am hopeful that the owners and leadership at Safari West are taking these matters seriously,” he added. “Some positive changes were noted, and noteworthy, but the Commission felt that additional time and effort will be required to fully meet AZA accreditation standards.”

The AZA did not make any officials available for comment on Friday.

Asked what specifically the association might have been referring to, with its mention of “veterinary practices,” Safari West communications director Aphrodite Caserta said that, while it is now searching for a full-time staff veterinarian to hire, the preserve does have 5 veterinarians on contract, “all within Sonoma (County), all very well acquainted with our collection.”

She expressed frustration that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums had issued a release, announcing its decision, before Safari West had a chance to make its case in an appeal.

Hornbostel, the executive director, agreed. “We believe the AZA made a mistake by sending out that news release. It was very premature on their part,” he said.

Safari West has 30 days to appeal the decision to the association’s Executive Committee, which will then have 45 days to decide whether to grant the appeal.

If the denial is upheld, Safari West will be eligible to apply for AZA accreditation again in September 2022.

“It is always disappointing when AZA loses a member,” said Ashe in his statement, “especially a longtime member like Safari West. But AZA membership is conditioned on adherence to our accreditation standards — the global “gold standard” for modern aquariums and zoos — and our independent Accreditation Commission has determined that Safari West has failed to uphold those standards.

How does the AZA’s decision effect Safari West’s day-to-day operations? Very little, said Hornbostel.

“For the most part, it’s business as usual. We will continue to show animals that are in good health and in good order. We have a great welfare program for them, and have been taking care of them for 30 years. This does not set us back in any way,” he said.

Hornbostel estimates that there are some 2,400 licensed facilities with exotic animals across the country. Only 10% of those are accredited by the AZA, which describes itself as “the gold standard for modern aquariums and zoos.”

While its endorsement is prestigious — it “helps with reputations,” said Hornbostel — the AZA has no power to shut any facility down. To stay open, Safari West is required to pass annual inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“As a matter of fact,” he added, “Fish and Wildlife gave us a glowing report last Thursday.”

The stunning demotion by the AZA “does nothing to the way we operate,” said Caserta. “It will do nothing to our animal collection, nothing to our tours, or our hospitality. We are still Safari West.”

That said, they very much want their appeal to succeed, and be reaccredited.

“We’ve worked very hard,” she said. “We feel we deserve it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.