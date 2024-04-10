2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Sonoma County native Samantha Rodriguez plays a key public role as an advocate for jobs in the region.

She was appointed vice mayor of Rohnert Park in May 2022 and won her campaign in November leading her to become mayor in 2023. She is the first Latina and the youngest person to hold a seat on the Rohnert Park City Council.

With a career spanning education, city, county, state and federal programming throughout the North Bay, she was able to provide unique perspectives at council meetings.

In June 2023, she became executive director of El Centro Laboral de Graton (the Graton Day Labor Center). CLG is a nonprofit helping day laborers, domestic workers and their families advance their rights and dignity as workers, immigrants and community members.

“As executive director, it is my responsibility to lead a successful nonprofit organization. This includes promotion and policies related to domestic workers and day laborers, staff development and support, and community partnerships.”

Rodriguez has always been involved in the community in her own way.

“Most of my career has focused on community service and servant leadership. Now being mayor emeritus and an executive director allows me to pivot slightly toward strategic policymaking where I can advocate for change to benefit the community,” she said.

Rodriguez said the greatest thing about being under 40 is “there is still so much to accomplish and learn. The worst part is continually facing ageism and people’s presumptions of the lack of knowledge and experience.”

Her greatest challenge was being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and learning how to navigate and manage her learning difference within institutions.

“Like many women, I did not get diagnosed with ADHD until adulthood,” she said.

According to Rodriguez, taking on extensive leadership roles in the community is her greatest professional accomplishment.

Her top professional goal in 2024 involves achieving a sustainable work-life balance, which benefits from the best advice she received from a mentor who advised her to slow down and stay hydrated.

The most admired leader in Rodriguez ’s life was her abuela (grandmother).

“She was an incredible example of a community leader and a businessperson who utilized her roles to launch financial stability, career skills and growth — and a place of community for those in need,” she said.