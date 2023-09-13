Santa Rosa agrees to begin negotiations to redevelop 2 downtown parking sites

Santa Rosa will move forward with negotiations with two development teams that seek to remake two prominent parking sites downtown into housing and other uses.

The City Council, in a 5-2 vote Tuesday, approved a proposal to enter into exclusive negotiations with Napa-based developer Rogal Projects for the redevelopment of the city-owned garage on Third Street.

The approval was granted despite an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to halt the process and over the objections of some downtown property owners and merchants who contend their businesses will be negatively impacted by the loss of parking.

Vice Mayor Dianna MacDonald and Councilmember Jeff Okrepkie voted against the measure, raising questions about the process the city took to choose the developer.

City Hall administrators have said the city followed the process outlined by state housing officials under the Surplus Land Act.

The vote represented a rare public split among the seven-member council on a critical issue like housing — underscoring the tension between meeting the expectations of powerful business interests and the acute need for more housing.

Housing advocates and dozens of other residents who wrote to the council in support of redeveloping the site said it will help bring new residents that will patronize businesses and create a more vibrant city, which could attract more visitors and private investment to the city core.

A separate agreement was approved with affordable housing developer Burbank Housing and Hugh Futrell to redevelop the former White House store lot on E and Second streets, which has long been used as a surface parking lot and eyed for housing development.

Few details about what the two teams are proposing for the sites have been revealed, but the projects could add mixed-income housing and community amenities like a grocery store, transforming a prominent stretch of downtown.

A quarter of all housing units proposed on each site must be affordable per state requirements, though what level of affordability is still to be determined.

Tuesday’s approval is the latest step in a monthslong effort to transform these city properties. City officials have said it could be one of the easiest ways to speed the city’s goal of increasing housing downtown.

The council in December approved designating the two sites and a third parking lot at B and Fifth streets as surplus lands, a first step to selling off city-owned property, and directed city staff to put out a call to developers who could help transform the sites.

Santa Rosa received seven bids from six respondents and the council ultimately directed staff to move forward with Rogal, Burbank and Futrell. The city will hold onto the third parking site for now.

Santa Rosa officials will next work to hammer out the price and terms of a sale or lease, details about what will be built, and an expected construction timeline, among other details, with the two development groups.

A development and disposition agreement outlining those terms will return to the council in open session for approval at a future meeting.

The city has long looked to redevelop the two sites but prior plans for the garage property have been met by pushback from downtown property owners and businesses.

Amy Van Dyke, who owns ER Sawyer Jewelers with her husband Doug, said her employees and clients park in the garage and redeveloping the site would hurt business. The White House lot is appropriate for housing, she said, but the garage is highly utilized, echoing concerns from others along the Fourth Street corridor.

“We will not survive if that is taken down,” she said.

The garage, built in 1965, is the smallest of the city’s five garages with just under 200 spaces but is one of the most utilized, serving nearby office tenants and downtown visitors.

Officials have previously said it needs more than $3 million in upgrades and they believe the city could get more value out of the land if it’s redeveloped into housing.

Plans last April to designate the property as surplus were put on pause after business and property owners pressured the city to pump the brakes on the garage conversation.

On Tuesday, downtown stakeholders again asked the council to hold off on a decision.

Business people alleged the process has largely played out behind closed doors and that their concerns have been dismissed by city officials seeking to forge ahead with redevelopment plans.

Toraj Soltani, owner of Mac’s Deli and Cafe on Fourth Street, asked that the city allow time for more discussions with impacted merchants before moving forward with negotiations. He also wants the city to conduct an economic impact study.