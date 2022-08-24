Santa Rosa approves ban on new gas stations

Santa Rosa has become the latest city in Sonoma County to ban construction of new gas stations under rules approved Tuesday night that seek to curb local reliance on fossil fuels.

Santa Rosa City Council, in a 6-0 vote, approved the prohibition of new gas stations and the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure, such as new gas pumps, at existing gas stations within the city’s limits. Council member Dianna MacDonald was absent.

“Santa Rosa is a community that has felt the sting of climate change and rather than stepping back from our obligations to address it … this council really feels a responsibility to do our part and tackle climate change,” Mayor Chris Rogers said in an interview. “This vote tonight acknowledges that Santa Rosa is decarbonizing and planning for the future we want.”

Sonoma County has been at the forefront of a growing movement to ban new gas stations that is gaining momentum among leaders in Southern California, where it faces stronger opposition from the gas industry, and in other areas of the nation.

Petaluma is believed to be the first city in the United States to ban fuel stations in 2021. It was joined by Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and Cotati this year. Leaders in the town of Windsor are expected to consider an ordinance there on Sept. 7.

Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, a local grassroots group, said the ban would help “inspire other cities to take this commonsense measure to address the climate crisis.”

His co-coordinator, Jenny Blaker, said other communities across California have “closely watched” this issue and will take note of Santa Rosa’s decision. She said her organization has received a lot of interest from elected leaders who want to introduce similar bans in their cities.

In February, a Santa Rosa council subcommittee on climate action gave staff the green light to draft an ordinance and the Planning Commission recommended in July that the council adopt a ban on new gas station construction.

Under the new rules, which are expected to go into effect in October, new gas stations would be prohibited in all zoning districts.

The rules also would prohibit existing gas stations from expanding or modifying fossil fuel infrastructure.

Exceptions are carved into the ordinance to allow property owners to modify infrastructure if required to comply with state or federal law, improve soil or groundwater quality or to install battery-charging stations. Property owners could expand convenience stores and other non-fossil fuel infrastructure at existing gas stations.

Santa Rosa has 44 operating gas stations and there are two proposed stations under review on Rincon Road and North Wright Road. There are 138 gas stations in the county.

Gas stations that submit completed applications before the ban goes into effect in October will be considered by staff.

The city said the ban is in line with the city’s Climate Action Plan and supports the climate emergency declared in 2020.

Mayor Rogers said the movement to ban gas stations has been resident-led and he thanked proponents for pushing the city to take on this issue.

Residents who spoke during the call to the public largely supported the ban and praised municipalities across the county for being leaders in the movement to reduce fossil fuels. Moving away from fossil fuels is vital to addressing climate change and the ban will help accelerate the shift to electric vehicles and more sustainable practices, they said.

Jane Bender, who lives on Lombard Avenue in eastern Santa Rosa, said the ban was a step in the right direction. Gas stations are a “lousy use of our land” and will be obsolete as residents turn to other alternatives, she said.

“If you’re responsible for the city, you’re responsible for climate change and this is the kind of thing that we have to do,” Bender told the council. “We have to step on the gas, no pun intended, and really curb our emissions.”

Safeway, which has several locations in Santa Rosa, including a fuel station on Mendocino Avenue, supported the ban, the company’s real estate director Natalie Mattei said during the meeting.

Just one resident, Eric Fraser, spoke out against the ordinance and said overregulation will drive up gas prices and burden families already struggling to pay high gas prices. He said lawmakers are using the ban to “score points with voters” without analyzing the potential impacts.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.