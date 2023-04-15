Santa Rosa bike shop defies industry trends, plans major expansion

Breakaway Bikes is breaking away.

A fixture since 2014 in the Lakeside Shopping Center, catty-corner to Howarth Park, the shop will soon move … to a storefront 150 feet away, in the same shopping center, occupied until recently by Village Pets & Supplies.

It’s one small step on the map, a bunny hop, in mountain biking parlance, but a giant leap forward for the shop, which is in close proximity to the trails of Trione-Annadel State Park. The move will nearly double its somewhat cramped footprint from 1,400 to 2,600 square feet.

But the venture represents something much bigger to Breakaway Bikes owner Kevin Gambini and Matt Stewart, his partner and chief operating officer — something more ambitious than a mere physical upgrade.

It’s an audacious move — like a breakaway in a bike race, come to think of it — that goes against the grain of current trends in the retail bicycle business.

In an age of consolidation, with many independent bike shops being purchased by industry behemoths like Specialized, Trek and the Pon Group, the Dutch colossus that bought Mike’s Bikes in 2021, Gambini and Stewart are expanding their locally owned business. They hope to open their new and far more capacious iteration of Breakaway Bikes in June.

“It’s a rare opportunity in the bike industry when this happens,” said Stewart, whose stylish Mohawk is another sign of his willingness to take risks. In the current business climate, “you don’t often see a small, local shop taking a growth step, building out. Usually you see ‘em closing down or selling.”

Until recently, Stewart was manager at NorCal Bikesport. Before that, he was a retail buyer and salesperson at Bike Peddler, a few blocks east on College Avenue.

A year ago, in a move that sent shock waves through the Santa Rosa velo community, NorCal Bikesport, Bike Peddler and Trail House, a kind of café-bike shop also close to Trione-Annadel, were purchased by Specialized Bike Components. Based in Morgan Hill, that company, along with other major players in the industry, has in recent years been snapping up independent bike shops to shore up its distribution network.

One down side of all that consolidation is that it tends to limit selection for customers.

There’s also a shift that occurs, Gambini believes, when a corporation takes over a family owned business — “when the people directing the company are really more interested in the bottom line than they are with their employees’ happiness, and the customer experience they deliver.”

Stewart got a taste of that hardball ethos when he told Specialized he was leaving NorCal Bikesport.

For years, Gambini had cast a covetous eye on the pet shop — more specifically, on its spaciousness.

“You think this feels crowded,” he joked Thursday, after turning sideways to let a customer wheel his mountain bike past, on the way to the service counter — “wait till a second customer comes in.”

When that space became available, Gambini leapt on it. He knew, however, that managing and working in his existing shop while trying to preside over the task of building out the new store would be “well beyond what I could handle.”

Toward the end of 2022, he asked Stewart to be his partner.

Stewart jumped at the chance. But he didn’t want to burn bridges. “I still love all the dudes there” at NorCal Bikesport, he said. “They’re my previous co-workers and friends. He was very intentional, explaining to them why he was excited for this opportunity.

Stewart gave two weeks notice. That didn’t seem to be a problem.

And then, suddenly, it was. Stewart was told he would not, in fact, be allowed to stay those two weeks, and was shown the door.

“I mean, I’d become the competition,” he said, with a laugh. He has no hard feelings. Specialized was just being Specialized. The company, he said, “just has a way about them of making it feel cold.”

For two years at Bike Peddler, Stewart had been a buyer, cultivating relationships with companies such as Santa Cruz, Kona, Yeti, Ibis and Electra.

One of his main tasks at Breakaway Bikes will be to call on those old contacts, to get their bikes in the new-and-improved shop. Santa Cruz is on board — “We’re really stoked about that,” he said — as is Electra, which makes those cool beach cruisers.

“And we’ll be going with a few other brands as well,” said Stewart. “We’re still shaking those things out.”

Such is their embarrassment of riches in the new space, square-footage-wise, that they’re planning a kind of lounge area in the southeast corner of the store, with “a coffee element” and possibly “a few beer taps.”

The shop won’t have the same “cafe vibe” as Trail House, the popular, and now Specialized-owned bike shop and restaurant just a quarter-mile south on Montgomery Drive.

“We’re not trying to replicate that,” said Stewart. “We’re not half a restaurant. We’re a bike shop first.

“But if we can be a great local place offering a cool rider experience, where you can come in before and after your ride, chill with your mountain bike friends — how rad will that be?”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.